An expert in relationship psychology, she is the author of six books published in 25 countries and translated into 18 languages, reaching over 250,000 readers.

“I wanted to write the book you are holding in your hands both from the perspective of my professional knowledge and from my own personal experience. I, too, have gone through many toxic relationships and suffered from emotional dependency. For a long time, I ignored that inner voice telling me that things weren’t going well. Back then, the truth was that I was afraid of what I might find if I looked within myself,” confesses María Esclapez, author of I Love Myself, I Love You. A Guide to Building Healthy Relationships (and Improving the Ones You Already Have), published in Romania by Trei Publishing House, in the Practical Psychology collection.

A clinical psychologist and expert in relationship psychology, the Spanish author offers readers both an explanatory guide and a roadmap for navigating the increasingly complex world of romantic relationships, especially in this era dominated by online interactions.

Starting with the myths of romantic love that have fostered unrealistic expectations affecting couple life, and continuing with some of the most-discussed issues surrounding problematic relationship patterns, María Esclapez provides readers with an honest framework for understanding the natural stages of love and cultivating balance in relationships. She also tackles highly sensitive topics such as emotional abuse and how it can be identified, as well as explaining what toxic behaviors look like. She analyzes situations involving manipulation, benching, gaslighting, or jealousy, while also comparing narcissistic and empathetic personality profiles, exploring attachment styles that can lead to unfulfilling or even traumatic relationships, and offering solutions for breaking free from these patterns.

“Romantic relationships have never been easy to navigate—now even less so, with the online environment overwhelming us with challenges and temptations, apps where we can track a partner’s activity, and social media platforms with their own communication rules and codes. You’re not born with this knowledge, and it’s not taught in schools. That’s why a guide to help you develop and maintain a healthy relationship is more useful than ever,” notes the author. Alongside real-life examples, she also brings something unique to readers: practical models of communication and conflict situations, presented as WhatsApp conversations.

These dialogues—familiar to anyone in a relationship—are written in such a way that readers can easily identify with them, gaining a concrete sense of how different approaches and solutions play out. By analyzing them, readers learn how to recognize signs of toxicity, understand what the targeted partner feels, and discover what can be done to build a healthier relationship climate, with alternative responses offered by the author.

In addition, anecdotes, personal experiences, and real cases of inner and outer conflicts from her psychotherapy practice enrich the book. Together with exercises and practical proposals, they ensure a smooth, engaging, and highly useful reading experience.

María Esclapez is a clinical psychologist, relationship and health expert, sexologist, and coach. She is also very active online, through her podcast as well as numerous appearances and posts on social media.

She is the author of six books published in 25 countries and translated into 18 languages, reaching over 250,000 readers.