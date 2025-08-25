The Author of Margo’s Got Money Troubles Faces Financial Struggles Herself

Some of today’s most popular superheroine films promote the image of women as rather cold and modest. But why couldn’t there be a superheroine who feels comfortable with her own sexuality? This question became the starting point for American writer Rufi Thorpe in creating her unconventional novel Margo’s Got Money Troubles, published in Romania by TREI Publishing House.

Hailed as one of the must-read books of the summer by prestigious outlets like The New York Times, Glamour, and Marie Claire, the novel explores timely and profound themes: single motherhood, unemployment, morality, relationships in the digital age, pornography, and the contrast between reality and appearances on social media. Yet Thorpe tackles these serious issues through comedy, a bold choice that has resonated with both readers and critics.

The book’s heroine is a 20-year-old woman with a not-so-uncommon story. After her English teacher gets her pregnant, Margo Millet, a highly creative young woman, decides to keep the child despite everyone’s warnings. How hard could it be to raise a tiny creature not much taller than half a meter? But reality quickly proves her wrong, showing that raising a child is one of the toughest challenges in the world.

After giving birth to her son, Bodhi, and faced with financial pressures, Margo creates an OnlyFans account:

“Sexy, lonely girl, in full financial collapse, please help me pay this month’s rent. I’m new at this, and I’ll show my tits and ass, but I haven’t worked up the courage to show more yet. Maybe you’d like to encourage me a little?”

This is how she makes her debut in the world of online eroticism. But how do you balance raising a newborn while trying to reform a drug-addicted ex-wrestler father? How do you care for a sick child while also filming erotic videos? And how do you reconcile the rigid morality of your mother’s fiancé with the “immoral” work of her daughter, or the illusion-driven world of OnlyFans with the reality demanded by a new online boyfriend? No matter how complicated the challenges, Margo must find a way to solve them if she wants life to move forward.

“I wanted to create a character who is a mother, a superhero, and a sex worker. How could I possibly write such a character?” author Rufi Thorpe admitted. “I thought I’d never be able to pull it off. There’s a cultural stigma around prostitution and a tendency to put mothers on a pedestal, harshly judging them for things like the formula they feed their babies or the methods they use to put them to sleep,” she told Elenabowes.com. But Thorpe took on the challenge — and succeeded.

Bold and Unconventional Research: Subscribing to Adult Sites

In the same interview, Thorpe recalled her research process, which took place during the pandemic — a difficult time when she was caring for her child alone while her husband worked. Sitting at her laptop, with one window showing what her child was doing at kindergarten, the other open to the adult platform OnlyFans, Thorpe tried to convince content creators to share their stories. It wasn’t easy, but eventually she succeeded — partly because the pandemic had left many without jobs, and among those she connected with on the site was an editor who understood her situation.

“The research was truly fascinating,” Thorpe said. “But my husband and I did have some conversations about how much of our monthly budget I was spending on OnlyFans,” she added with humor.

From Page to Screen: Elle Fanning, Nicole Kidman, and Michelle Pfeiffer

The potential of Thorpe’s novel was quickly spotted by Hollywood. Renowned producer David E. Kelley fell in love with the book after reading it and decided to adapt it into an eight-episode miniseries for Apple TV. Elle Fanning will play Margo, while Michelle Pfeiffer will portray her mother. The cast also includes Nick Otterman, Thaddea Graham, and Nicole Kidman.

“I hope readers feel deeply inspired by Margo. I hope they realize that their lives are entirely their own, and that every second of it is a precious gift that no one can take away from them,” Rufi Thorpe said, reflecting on the core life lessons of Margo Has Money Troubles.