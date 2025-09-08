Writing as Identity Survival

Exile is not only the departure from a familiar geography, but also a prolonged trauma, a slow dissolution of roots, and a constant confrontation with the absence of belonging. This is the experience that millions of Romanians have endured since the early 1990s, and one that Romanian-Canadian writer Irina V. Boca describes with clarity and surgical precision in her most recent novel — Surghiun și Dame/Exile and Dames , published by Moft Publishing.

Returning to Romania after 30 years, Irina Boca speaks of exile not only as a physical experience but also as a state of consciousness. “I don’t think there is a Romanian who doesn’t know what exile is,” she says, recalling that “the Romanian people lived under communism as if in an almost perfect inner exile.” In the 1990s, this inner exile was followed by a physical one, when millions of Romanians left the country. Surghiun și Dame captures this double estrangement — from one’s country and from oneself. The characters are caught in a true emotional “no man’s land,” where “you no longer belong anywhere and are only welcome if you have something to pay for.”

Writing becomes the ultimate form of resistance against this uprooting. A means of survival for the “writer without a homeland” — as Boca defines herself — writing is not only therapeutic but also a form of intellectual and cultural resistance.

“Exile itself, or just in itself, was an extremely harsh experience. In a North American camp 30 years ago, you were not only alone but immediately perceived as something extremely threatening to the small cliques and traffickers brought in from who knows where and for what,” says Boca, confessing that “writing the entire novel was an agony.”

Surghiun și Dame contains multiple cultural references, with literature, painting, and philosophy becoming filters through which the characters perceive reality. Through literature, the author reclaims memory, transforms trauma into story, and creates a space where exile is not only narrated but also lived and felt. Culture becomes a material of identity construction, while writing becomes the most fitting response to exclusion and oblivion.

Femininity in exile is both vulnerable and piercingly lucid, unforgiving. One of the essential elements of Surghiun și Dame is precisely that it gives a female voice to the experience of estrangement. This brings added sensitivity, depth, and a fresh perspective to exile literature.

A powerful novel, with a perfect balance between the intellectual and the sensory, Surghiun și Dame not only recounts the experience of wandering but also transmits it. Exile is not just told but felt: fear, uprootedness, and depersonalization become palpable, and for the reader, the impact is double — first emotional, then intellectual.

With a distinct voice, Irina V. Boca’s Surghiun și Dame is an act of memory recovery, giving voice to those in extreme contexts and reconstructing with lucidity and sensitivity the trauma of estrangement. Through its dense, poetic yet precise language, the novel conveys not only the pain of rupture but also the silent strength of dignity, becoming a profound reflection on how literature can survive exile.