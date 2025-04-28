Boris Brejcha to Perform Live in Cluj-Napoca on October 31st in a Special Show by DUA & UNTOLD
Boris Brejcha, the creator of the High-Tech Minimal style and one of the most innovative producers and DJs on the global electronic scene, will transform BT Arena in Cluj-Napoca into a unique universe on October 31st, 2025, during the event “DUA presents Boris Brejcha in Cluj,” powered by UNTOLD.
Internationally acclaimed for his unmistakable style and spectacular appearances wearing the iconic Venetian mask, Boris Brejcha always delivers complex shows full of rhythm, intensity, mystery, and calculated chaos. His live performances are more than DJ sets; they are true musical journeys, crafted with the precision of a sound architect. Featuring almost exclusively his own productions and unique concepts, his shows have conquered audiences at the world’s biggest festivals and events, from UNTOLD, Tomorrowland, and Ultra Music Festival to the Cercle platform.
Among Boris Brejcha’s most spectacular performances is his exclusive 2019 live set at the impressive Grand Palais in Paris. The set, which has amassed over 62 million views on Cercle’s official YouTube channel, solidified his reputation as a visionary artist in the international electronic music scene.
As the creator of the High-Tech Minimal genre, Boris Brejcha has redefined modern electronic music standards. With milestone albums like Space Diver (2020), Never Stop Dancing (2021), and tracks that have charted internationally, such as “Purple Noise,” “Gravity,” and “Lost Memory,” the German artist has accumulated millions of streams and built a global community of fans. As the founder of the “Fcking Serious” label, Boris Brejcha has built his career on authenticity and pure creativity, refusing any compromise to his art.
In 2024, he released Level One, his latest album, perceived as a new artistic chapter. Continuing the High-Tech Minimal style while introducing new melodic elements suited for major festival stages, Brejcha reconfirms his position as an innovator in the international electronic music world.
Fans will have the chance to experience an unforgettable musical event on October 31st at BT Arena in Cluj-Napoca.
Tickets for “DUA presents Boris Brejcha in Cluj” are available in three categories:
-
Regular Ticket: 220 LEI + fees
-
VIP Ticket: 350 LEI + fees
-
Premium Ticket: 500 LEI + fees
Tickets are available at entertix.ro.
Ticket numbers are limited, and prices will increase soon.
All event information is available on DUA’s official Instagram page: @dua_culture
