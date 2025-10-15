On October 19, 2025, at 6:00 PM, the audience is invited to the performance How To Watch Dancing (Looking Away From The Naked Emperor) at the Studio Hall of the George Enescu National University of Arts in Iași. The show is created and performed by Steve Batts, choreographer, dancer, and artistic director of Echo Echo Dance Theatre Company from Derry-Londonderry, Northern Ireland. Admission is free, subject to availability, with reservations via the online form: https://forms.gle/pR2K5pDeAXVbRAkf9

Performed in English, the show offers a poetic and thought-provoking reflection on how we watch dance and the loss of authentic connection with movement as an expression of humanity. Through a mix of lyrical dance, analytical discourse, and humor, Steve Batts questions the aesthetic standards dominating contemporary art and visual culture—the idealized body, sculptural imagery, athletic performance—and reminds the audience that dance, in its essence, is poetry in motion, accessible to all.

“We’ve been fooled into thinking dance is about bodies and forms, about being spectacular and sculptural. But dance is actually about human movement through time and space, about intention and meaning. It’s a deeply human experience that connects us to each other,” says Steve Batts. After the performance, the audience will have the opportunity to join an open discussion with the artist.

In the days leading up to the show, Steve Batts will also lead an intensive workshop in Iași, Poetic Movement, for professionals and students in the performing arts. Based on a practice developed over more than four decades, Poetic Movement explores movement beyond virtuosity and technique, focusing on the quality of attention and poetic intention. For Batts, dance is a true expression of being, not a physical demonstration. “We are people, not bodies,” he emphasizes, highlighting the importance of presence and inner transformation in the act of performance.

Participants are invited to (re)discover their personal movement language in a space of reflection, dialogue, and artistic experimentation, where the mystery of dance becomes a resource for deep understanding and expressive freedom.

Steve Batts is a dancer, choreographer, and educator with over 35 years of international experience. As artistic director of Echo Echo Dance Theatre Company, he developed, together with Ursula Lauebli, a unique methodology—Poetic Movement—exploring the relationship between intention, attention, and artistic expression. His works, blending dance, philosophy, and theater, are celebrated for their human depth and the elegant simplicity of gesture.

“At the heart of my work is the experience of how disciplined attention and exploration can lead to profound levels of complexity and mystery. The idea is not to explain things, but to appreciate them more deeply.” – Steve Batts.

Both events are part of the project Skin, Flesh, Bones, Ideas, which offers educational and creative contexts aimed at bringing dance closer to its poetic, reflective, and profoundly human dimension.

Skin, Flesh, Bones, Ideas includes workshops, artistic laboratories followed by the publication of Art Zines with texts by participating dancers, two performative presentations, and a performance. Through participation, reading, and observation, both the general public and dedicated groups—including professionals, amateurs, and older adults—are invited to reconsider the relationship between thought and movement, the immaterial and the material, refreshing the joy of dancing and deepening understanding of this ancient art form.

The project is a co-production of PETEC and Echo Echo Dance Theatre Company, co-funded by AFCN.