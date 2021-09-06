Bucharest Fashion Film Festival # 5 talks about transparency, between September 23-26

The first event in Romania placed at the intersection between film, advertising and fashion, Bucharest Fashion Film Festival, at its fifth edition, brings together fashion, film and branding professionals along with enthusiasts of these fields. The festival will take place between September 23 and 26 in Bucharest and details will be available soon on the website.

The festival is located at the intersection of the three areas and aims to generate new opportunities for collaboration through an interdisciplinary approach. Bringing together the best contemporary fashion films with documentaries and a selection of cult films that explore the role of the costume in film, the festival opens the discussion about the relationship between fashion and film and the relationship between man and society through film screenings, round tables and workshops with international guests, new media installations and portfolio feedback sessions.

The essence of fashion / Challenges in the fashion industry captured in this year’s theme of Bucharest Fashion Film Festival

The main theme of this year’s edition is Transparency. After 2020, marked by the pandemic, revealed the fractures of the society in which we live, the fashion industry, with the production cycle blocked and the impossibility of staging fashion shows, was not spared of revelations or the possibility of a restructuring . Thus, BFFF # 5 addresses issues adjacent to transparency, such as: Does fashion exist without entertainment? Is exposure to privacy a show or proof of vulnerability? Are sustainability communication campaigns really transparent?

So, this year, BFFF opens the outdoor exhibition Based on a True Story: A Collaborative Investigation on fashion transparency, which will give the public a starting point in questioning authenticity in a world built on the exposure of idealized versions of ours to those around.

During the exhibition, 6 local artists (Apparatus 22, Anca Adina Cojocaru, Maria Guță, Giulia Crețulescu, Prosper Center and Robert Antoniac) are invited to question and expose the cracks in the fashion system. Artists will apply a critical filter of transparency over various segments of the fashion industry such as work ethic, encouraging consumerism and also the authenticity of words such as “craft”, “storytelling” or “community” used excessively by fashion brands. More generally, BFFF aims to unravel and, why not, challenge prejudices about the role that clothes play in people’s lives and start a debate on these issues.

A selection of short films, documentaries and cult films in the BFFF # 5 program

The fifth edition of the festival includes feature films organized in two sections: documentaries about prominent figures or pressing issues in the history of fashion and a series of art films, the latter coagulated in the Dressing The Cinema section focusing on costume. The first title announced in the documentaries section is Helmut Newton: The Bad and The Beautiful (Germany, 2020, Gero von Boehm).

Feature films of interest for moviegoers, film industry professionals and people with an acute passion for aesthetics include The Day I Became a Woman (Iran, 2000, directed by Marzieh Makhmalbaf) and Blanche (France, 1971, directed by Walerian). Borowczyk).

Starting from the general theme of the edition – transparency, the common denominator of the films in the Dressing The Cinema section will be the veil, a controversial object, which often carries political, religious and psychoanalytic significance and which has aroused contradictory interpretations in the sphere of ” gaze policies “. The veil has often been seen as a control system that removes women from the field of view and limits their visibility in the public sphere, in order to protect them from shame.

BFFF will offer awards for Best Film, Best Local Production and Fresh Perspectives Award, given to a low-budget nonconformist film as well as the Audience Award. The selected films will be presented online on the festival platform, bucharestfashionfilm.ro, and the awards will be given by a jury of film, advertising and fashion professionals: Marley Hansen, NOWNESS curator, Grigor Devejiev, creative director of Jam Project, Marcin Kempski, fashion photographer, Sandra Bold, global creative director Publicis Milano, Ina Borcea, fashion editor Harper’s Bazaar Romania.

BFFF 2021 continues the Dressing The Body program introduced in the previous edition and curated this year by NOWNESS, one of the international partners of the festival – a series of short films, both documentary and fiction, which explores clothing from a socio-anthropological perspective, along with the cultural symbolism it carries.

The novelty of the fifth edition is BFFF Insights, an industry event, organized in partnership with 2029 Productions. It showcases a presentation of portfolios, collected through an open call from directors, DOPs, photographers and stylists in full development, evaluated by a jury covering the 4 areas. Bringing together local professionals in marketing, advertising and production, BFFF Insights wants to open the doors for future projects.

More details about locations, events and the festival program will be announced soon.

Website: https://bucharestfashionfilm.ro/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BucharestFashionFilmFestival

Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/262138882394419

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bucharestfashionfilmfest/

The project is co-financed by the Capital City Hall through ARCUB within the Bucharest – Open City 2021. Program. For detailed information about the financing program of the Bucharest City Hall through ARCUB, you can access www.arcub.ro. The content of this material does not necessarily represent the official position of the Bucharest City Hall or ARCUB.