Bucharest International Dance Film Festival due in early September

The sixth edition of the Bucharest International Dance Film Festival (BIDFF), the only cinema event in Romania dedicated to dance films, is due in the Romanian Capital during September 3-6.

The BIDFF edition this year will have three competition sections dedicated to dance short films, the international competition and the Romanian competition, as well as music films, dance film workshops and conferences.

The screenings will take place outdoors at the Elvira Popesco Cinema Hall and the Romanian Peasant Museum, while special events will be hosted, subject to availability, by LINOTIP – Independent Choreographic Centre and CNDB, the Stere Popescu Hall.

The theme of the edition is “Utopia/Dystopia.”

“EMA,” a movie directed by Pablo Larrain, will open the festival at Elvire Popesco cinema hall on September 3, 21:00hrs. It is a touching, daring film on sex, power and chaos in present-day Chile. The soundtrack, signed by famous Nicolas Jaar, highlights the emotion of the dramatic story lived by Ema (Mariana Di Girolamo), a young dancer from a reggaeton band, married to an older choreographer, Gaston (Gael Garcia Bernal). After their toxic marriage falls apart and their adopted son and arsonist returns to the care of the state, Ema embarks, full of regrets, on a heartbreaking mission: to bring him back, regardless of the obstacles standing in her way.

BIDFF’s award prize is EUR 2,000 each for the Best International Film, the Best Romanian Film and the Best Musical.