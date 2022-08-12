Bucharest International Dance Film Festival – September 8-11

During September 8 and 11, the Bucharest International Dance Film Festival (BIDFF) returns for the 8th edition with over 25 cultural events dedicated to both the public and artist communities, gathered under the theme of (UN)SAFE ZONES.

The festival will take place, as in previous years, at the French Institute (Elvire Popesco Cinema), the Peasant Museum Cinema, the National Dance Center, /SAC @ MALMAISON and the Grivița Factory, but also in three new locations: CINEMAX Veranda, Grădina cu Filme – Cinema and More and the “Amalia and Chief Rabbi Dr. Moses Rosen” Residential Center for the elderly.

Unique in the landscape of film festivals in Romania, this year BIDFF brings four fascinating feature films, in national premiere: “Joyland” (dir. Saim Sadiq), “Rookies” (dir. Thierry Demaizière & Alban Teurlai), “Moonage Daydream” (directed by Brett Morgen) and “Neptune Frost” (dir. Saul Williams & Anisia Uzeyman).

In addition to the premiere feature films, the festival brings to Bucharest for four days international and national short film competitions, dance film workshops, conferences, public presentations, guided cinema tours, film production laboratories and exhibitions, all included in the sections: BIDFF SHORTS, BIDFF COMMUNITY, BIDFF VR and BIDFF EXPAND.

“Every year at BIDFF we aim to bring up pressing issues that affect our lives in various ways. This year, it was not difficult at all to bring together the festival events under the theme of (un)safe zones. It is becoming increasingly apparent that we live in a state of maximum insecurity, a general state of distrust generated by disease, military conflict and economic crisis. Nationalist and discriminatory discourses have become more acidic, and society divided into pro and con camps, forgetting to coexist. In this landscape, the collective emotional crisis can no longer be ignored. Reacting to this conflicting ecosystem, BIDFF brings to viewers powerful films, both features and short films, animation and VR, in which familiar issues are explored with intelligence and courage by artists from all continents,” said Simona Deaconescu, artistic director of BIDFF.

