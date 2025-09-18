The Bucharest International Film Festival (BIFF) reaches its 21st edition this year, continuing to bring some of the most acclaimed international productions to film enthusiasts in Romania and abroad. The festival will open on Friday, September 19, at 7:30 PM with “Dinți de lapte” (Milk Teeth), directed by Mihai Mincan, which had its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival. The Romanian premiere will take place at Cinema Muzeul Țăranului Român.

Opening the festival with a Romanian film has become a BIFF tradition. Last year, the festival opened with Bogdan Mureșanu’s “Anul nou care n-a fost”.

The festival will run for ten consecutive evenings, until September 28, 2025, offering audiences a unique cinematic experience across four venues: Cinema Muzeul Țăranului Român, CREART – Grădina cu Filme, Cinemateca Eforie, and Cinema Union.

Romanian Authors Section

This year, the Romanian Authors section presents two films: “Fluturi de noapte” (Night Butterflies) by Andrei Ștefan Răuțu and “Rusalka” by Claudiu Mitcu.

Retrospectives

BIFF 2025 offers two remarkable retrospectives: one dedicated to Sergei Loznitsa, and the other to Nadav Lapid. Both directors will attend as special guests of this edition.

Tickets for BIFF can be purchased at Eventbook and, subject to availability, at the box offices of the cinemas hosting the screenings. The detailed program is available here.

A Celebration of Cinematic History

“65 years ago, Grigore Vasiliu-Birlic walked the Cannes red carpet alongside cinematic legends — Federico Fellini, awarded the Palme d’Or, and the mesmerizing Maria Callas. That same year, the film Telegrame, featuring Birlic in a memorable role, was also nominated. Director Gheorghe Naghi recalled: ‘The film was a tremendous success even without winning the prize, and Birlic behaved like today’s stars.’ Today, I feel my great-uncle would be proud to see Cannes-honored films returned to audiences as part of the 2025 Bucharest International Film Festival — a celebration of value, memory, and cinematic tradition,” said Alex Șerban, President of the Grigore Vasiliu-Birlic Cultural Association and BIFF co-organizer.

Featured Romanian Films

Fluturi de noapte/Night Butterflies

Director: Andrei Ștefan Răuțu

In 2019, Marina Voica starred in a short film directed by Andrei Răuțu. Since then, Andrei has remained a constant presence in her life. Between concerts in Bucharest and visits to her home in Breaza, Andrei discovers two long-forgotten song texts. Recording them becomes the premise for continuing the filming, turning the movie into a remix of Marina Voica’s past history.

Screening: Sunday, September 21, 8:00 PM at CREART – Grădina cu Filme.

Rusalka

Director: Claudiu Mitcu

This feature-length film, set in a timeless Bulgarian resort, explores aging and confronting past regrets, following five lifelong friends around the age of 70.

Screening: Monday, September 22, 8:00 PM at CREART – Grădina cu Filme

Retrospectives

Sergei Loznitsa

The Ukrainian director’s retrospective features some of his most representative films:

Babi Yar. Context – September 22, 6:00 PM, Cinema Union

State Funeral – September 22, 6:00 PM, Cinema Union

The Natural History of Destruction – September 23, 6:30 PM, Cinema Muzeul Țăranului Român

The short film Paleontology Lesson will also premiere on September 23, 6:30 PM. Loznitsa’s works, selected and awarded at Cannes, Locarno, and Karlovy Vary, combine documentary observation with deep reflections on the human condition and East European political context. A roundtable with Loznitsa and notable guests will be held at 5:00 PM, September 23 in the Media Hall of Cinema Muzeul Țăranului Român.

Nadav Lapid

The retrospective opens with Synonyms (Golden Bear, Berlinale 2019) – Friday, September 26, 8:30 PM, Cinema Muzeul Țăranului Român, followed by Ahed’s Knee – Saturday, September 27, 6:00 PM, and the Romanian premiere of YES during the closing gala on Sunday, September 28, 7:00 PM. All screenings will include Q&A sessions with Lapid and cinematographer Shai Goldman.

The festival is organized by Charta Foundation and the Grigore Vasiliu-Birlic Cultural Association, under the High Patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Radu of Romania, with support from the Ministry of Culture, recognizing its contribution to promoting film and intercultural dialogue.

Venues for BIFF 2025: Cinema Muzeul Țăranului Român, CREART – Grădina cu Filme, Cinemateca Eforie, and Cinema Union.

Cultural project funded by the Ministry of Culture.

Romania Journal supports the festival as media partner.