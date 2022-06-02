Bucharest International Film Festival pays homage to Ukraine

Bucharest International Film Festival is the longest-running and only film festival in Bucharest with an international competition dedicated to feature film. The 18th edition will take place between September 29 and October 9, 2021.

Romanian filmmakers are invited to register in the Romanian Film section of the festival. Registration information can be found at www.biff.com.ro. BIFF wants to expand the section dedicated to Romanian film and to present as many local films as possible to the Bucharest public and foreign guests.

Read more about the films in all sections of the competition here.

“Homage to Ukraine” at BIFF “Stop the war”! “Stop the war”!

Bucharest International Film Festival, 18th edition, will present 3 feature films and 5 short films representative of contemporary Ukrainian cinema, in the darkest period of European history since World War II.The guest of honor of BIFF and the president of the international jury of the 18th edition is the Ukrainian director and screenwriter Valentyn Vasyanovych, winner of several international awards, including the Orizzonti Award for best film at the 2019 Venice Film Festival.

Valentyn Vasyanovych is an activist for human rights who is now on the front lines in Ukraine. At the beginning of the Russia invasion in Ukraine Valentyn Vasyanovych chose to document the Russian army’s atrocities in the destroyed city of Irpin, near Kyiv.

He is the representative filmmaker of Ukraine, and his presence at the festival is an act that emphasizes the most beautiful aspect of the world we live in, especially in the uncertain present: art unites us.

The films that the Ukrainian filmmaker will present at the Bucharest International Film Festival are: “Reflection”, “Atlantis”, “Black Level”, films nominated by Ukraine at the Oscars for foreign film. His films about tragedy and loneliness have a common message that pushes us to the hope of regaining the joy of living. Peace will triumph, and there are no winners in war.

These films have won awards and nominations at the Toronto International Film Festival, the Odessa International Film Festival, the Venice Film Festival and more.