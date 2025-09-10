Bucharest Int’l Film Fest Unveils Competition Lineup
Bucharest International Film Festival (BIFF), the only feature film competition held in Bucharest, announces the official competition selection for its 21st edition, which will take place from September 19 to 28, 2025.
Jose Cabrera, curator of the competition section at BIFF 2025:
“Eight deeply humanistic feature films will compete in the Official Feature Film Section of the 21st edition of BIFF, three of which are Romanian productions. Directed by talented filmmakers such as Francesco Sossai, Diego Céspedes, Sarra Tsorakidis, Hasan Hadi, Lauri-Matti Parppei, Vytautas Katkus, Hana Jušić, and Mihai Mincan, all of whom successfully launched their feature film careers with their first or second feature.
The competition brings together films distinguished by their narrative richness and the stylistic approaches used by the filmmakers to reflect contemporary life. Themes range from human rights issues to complex, bittersweet stories offering a broad vision of the world. The eight titles present a wide diversity of approaches, from neo-western to dramedy, coming-of-age, and period films, demonstrating the richness of perspectives that characterizes the section.
Their awards and festival journeys underline the importance of these films. From the Un Certain Regard Best Film winner, La Misteriosa Mirada del Flamenco, to The President’s Cake, winner of the Caméra d’Or at Cannes and the Audience Award at Directors’ Fortnight, with cinematography by Tudor Vladimir Panduru, BIFF offers a carefully curated and balanced program. From Bucharest, these titles can define the cinematic year outside mainstream cinema and from the perspective of emerging local and international talents.
Three Romanian productions – God Will Not Help, Dinți de Lapte, and Ink Wash – reinforce the festival’s commitment to national cinema, also evident in the Short Film Competition and parallel sections, where the number and quality of selected films are remarkable. Films directed by Hana Jušić, Sarra Tsorakidis, and Mihai Mincan showcase the diversity and strength of contemporary Romanian cinema. The new edition of BIFF brings top international titles and guests, highlighting films that normally go unnoticed by distributors but stand out among festival audiences.”
BIFF 2025 Competition Films:
A LIGHT THAT NEVER GOES OUT (National Premiere)
Country: Finland, Norway
Director: Lauri-Matti Parppei
Link
INK WASH
Country: Romania, Greece, Denmark
Director: Sarra Tsorakidis
Awards/Festivals: FIPRESCI Award for Best Eastern European Debut at the 40th Warsaw International Film Festival; Golden Gate Award, New Directors section, 68th San Francisco International Film Festival
Link
LA MISTERIOSA MIRADA DEL FLAMENCO (National Premiere)
Country: Chile
Director: Diego Céspedes
Awards/Festivals: Un Certain Regard Award – Cannes Film Festival 2025; Best Debut – Lima Film Festival 2025
Link
THE LAST ONE OF THE ROAD (National Premiere)
Country: Italy, Germany
Director: Francesco Sossai
Awards/Festivals: CineCoPro Award – Munich Film Festival 2025
Link
THE PRESIDENT’S CAKE (National Premiere)
Country: Iraq, USA, Qatar
Director: Hasan Hadi
Awards/Festivals: Cannes Film Festival 2025 – Directors’ Fortnight Audience Award and Caméra d’Or for Best Directorial Debut
Link
THE VISITOR (National Premiere)
Country: Lithuania, Norway, Sweden
Director: Vytautas Katkus
Awards/Festivals: Karlovy Vary International Film Festival 2025 – Best Director Award
Link
GOD WILL NOT HELP (National Premiere)
Country: Croatia, Italy, Romania, Greece, France, Slovenia
Director: Hana Jušić
Awards/Festivals: Locarno Film Festival 2025 – Pardo Award for Best Performance; Special Award for Promoting Gender Equality
Link
DINȚI DE LAPTE (National Premiere)
Country: Romania, France, Denmark, Greece, Bulgaria
Director: Mihai Mincan
Awards/Festivals: World Premiere in the Orizzonti Competition section, 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Link
Tickets are available at Eventbook and at cinema box offices before screenings, subject to availability.
