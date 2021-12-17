Bucharest National Opera, Madrigal Choir extend winter holiday performances by two more weeks

The Bucharest National Opera and the “Madrigal – Marin Constantin” National Chamber Choir, together with the Cantus Mundi National Program, announced two more weeks full of surprises and attractions at CLASSICAL CHRISTMAS MARKET, the first Christmas fair in Romania where the public can listen exclusively to classic winter holiday music.

CLASSICAL CHRISTMAS MARKET has extended its program from 10.00 to 22.00 and will operate daily on the Esplanade of the National Opera until December 30, 2021 (with a day off on December 25). Spectator access to the fair is free, based on the green certificate, according to the new official regulations on the organization of events with the public.

At CLASSICAL CHRISTMAS MARKET, young and old visitors can enjoy without interruption the last days of the year and the winter holidays by participating in the fun and objectives of the fair already known and appreciated, but also promotions and new surprises.

CLASSICAL CHRISTMAS MARKET is part of the series of major events organized for the holidays of the Bucharest National Opera and the National Chamber Choir “Madrigal – Marin Constantin”.

Thus, on the famous stage of the National Opera, the long-awaited performances of the Extraordinary Christmas Show of the Madrigal Choir – “On the way to Christmas” (December 16 and 17) take place these days. The Madrigal Choir conducted by Anna Ungureanu, will get together with theatrical art, an impressive setting and an exceptional combination of madrigal voices of those of over 300 children from the Cantus Mundi National Program.

At the same time, the Bucharest National Opera continues the season that marks 100 years of excellence with several event performances held until the end of the month: the premiere of the grandiose centennial show “Lohengrin” by R. Wagner (directed by Silviu Purcărete) is followed by the ballet show “The Butcracker” by P. I Tchaikovsky (December 18, 23 and 29), the show” La Traviata” by G. Verdi (December 19 and 22),”The Marriage of Figaro” by WA Mozart (December 18) and” La Bohème “by G. Puccini (December 29).