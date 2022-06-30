Bucharest Short Film Festival 2022

The 6th edition of BSFF will take place from 1st to 6th of July, at Cinema Muzeul Țăranului and Cinema Eforie.

From the titles of the 6th edition:

AUGUST SKY, directed by Jasmin Tenucci – Special Distinction, Cannes 2021

THE DRESS, directed by Tadeusz Łysiak – Finalist at Academy Awards 2022

SISTERS, directed by Katarina Rešek – Grand Prize, Clermont Ferrand 2021

ALA KACHUU – TAKE AND RUN, directed by Maria Brendle – Finalist at Academy Awards 2022

LIKE THE ONES WE USED TO KNOW, directed by Annie St-Pierre – Nominated at Sundance 2021

THE RIGHT WORDS, directed by Adrian Moyse Dullin – Nominated for Palme D’Or, Cannes 2021

PLEASE HOLD, directed by Kristen “KD” Davila – Finalist at Academy Awards 2022

FREE FALL, directed by Emmanuel Tenembaum – Grand Prize at Festival REGARD 2021

SAFE, directed by Ian Barling – selected for Semaine de la Critique, Cannes 2021

THE CENSOR OF DREAMS, directed by Léo Berne and Raphaël Rodriguez – Grand Prize at Warsaw Film Festival 2021.

More information about the festival, Jury members, program and the films selected in the sixth edition of BSFF, can be found on our website, www.bucharestshort.ro.

Films with English & Romanian subtitles.

Tickets are available through www.eventbook.ro, partner points at Eventbook.ro, and during the festival, at the locations – Cinema Muzeul Țăranului and Cinema Eforie, 45 minutes before the projections.

Tickets & program – https://eventbook.ro/festival/bucharest-short-film-festival.

Bucharest Short Film Festival [BSFF] is an annual event, designed with and for artists, to offer them a platform of free expression. An independent one.