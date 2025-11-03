Bucharest Short Film Festival 2025: 10 Years of Global Shorts

Between November 4 and 11, 2025, the 10th edition of the Bucharest Short Film Festival presents to the cinephile public a unique selection of international short films — films made in various corners of the world and recently nominated and/or awarded at Annecy, BAFTA, Berlinale, Cannes, Clermont-Ferrand, Locarno, Oscar, Palm Springs, Sundance, Telluride, Toronto, Tribeca and Venice. The films will be presented in two emblematic spaces for film culture and contemporary art – Cinema Muzeul Țăranului and Cinemateca Eforie – offering viewers the chance to discover the newest and most relevant cinematic creations from the international competition circuit.



#BSFF2025 marks 10 years of short cinema — globally celebrated for being exceptional, diverse, and innovative. The festival reaffirms its commitment to fostering dialogue between perspectives and cultures, offering a panoramic view of contemporary filmmaking.

This year’s edition showcases carefully curated selections in Fiction | Documentary | Animation | Experimental | Student Films, creating a dynamic meeting space for filmmakers, audiences, and industry professionals.

✨ Special Guests

The 10th-anniversary edition celebrates continuity between established professionals and the new generation of filmmakers:

Christos Stergioglou (Greece) – President of the BSFF Jury, award-winning actor with over four decades in theatre and film, known for Dogtooth (dir. Yorgos Lanthimos) — Oscar nominee and Cannes “Un Certain Regard” winner — and The Eternal Return of Antonis Paraskevas (dir. Elina Psikou), for which he won “Best Actor” at Thessaloniki Film Festival.

Emmanuel Tenenbaum (France) – Jury member, filmmaker, and co-author of short films selected in over 200 international festivals, winners of more than 100 awards including the Grand Prize at REGARD Saguenay, and nominees for the 2021 Oscars and Vimeo Best of the Year.

Pablo Delgado (Mexico) – Special guest and coordinator of the directing masterclass for young filmmakers. An award-winning director known for shorts presented at Clermont-Ferrand, Locarno, and Palm Springs ShortFest.

️ Valeriu Andriuță (Moldova & Romania) – Actor, director, producer, and screenwriter, known for collaborations with Sergei Loznitsa, Cristian Mungiu, and Pavel Lungin. His performances in Beyond the Hills, Graduation, A Gentle Creature, Donbass, and Love 1. Dog have been featured and awarded at Cannes and other major festivals.

Screenings will be followed by Q&A sessions and informal meetings with the filmmakers, encouraging dialogue and creative exchange.

Highlights from #BSFF2025 Official Selection

I’m Not a Robot – Victoria Warmerdam – Oscar Winner, 2025 Academy Awards

I’m Glad You’re Dead Now – Tawfeek Barhom – Palme d’Or Winner, Cannes 2025

Boa – Alexandre Dostie – Locarno Film Festival 2025

Wonderwall – Róisín Burns – Cannes Film Festival 2025

Pirateland – Stavros Petropoulos – Clermont-Ferrand 2025

Yo Yo – Mohammadreza Mayghani – Locarno Film Festival 2025

Susana – Gerardo Coello Escalante & Amandine Thomas – Best Film Over 15 Minutes, Palm Springs 2025

Lion Rock – Nick Mayow & Prisca Bouchet – Venice Film Festival 2025

Dammen – Grégoire Graesslin – Cannes Film Festival 2025

Vox Humana – Don Josephus Raphael Eblahan – Sundance Film Festival 2025

Voiceless – Samuel Patthey – Golden Leopard Winner, Locarno 2024

Workshops & Masterclasses (Free Entry, Cinema Europa)

Film Acting – “From Script to Screen: Building a Character”, led by Valeriu Andriuță

Short Film Directing, led by Pablo Delgado

️ Special Screening — November 7:

DIE, MY LOVE — fresh from the Cannes 2025 Official Competition, premiering simultaneously in major cinemas worldwide — a must-see at #BSFF2025!

“Ten years of the festival means ten years of new voices, artistic courage, and films that open valuable conversations. BSFF remains a vibrant space where short films become a free form of expression and reflection, reconnecting generations and cultures.”

— Radu Munteanu, Festival Director

Join #BSFF2025 | November 4–11, 2025

Experience powerful stories, unforgettable encounters, and 10 years of meaningful cinema.

Bucharest Short Film Festival 2025

Venues: Cinema Muzeul Țăranului, Cinemateca Eforie, Cinema Europa

Subtitles: Romanian & English

️ Tickets: eventbook.ro/festival/bucharest-short-film-festival-2025

Full program: www.bucharestshort.ro

Free access: Masterclasses at Cinema Europa

Organized by Asociația CINE CINE, co-financed by the National Cultural Fund Administration (AFCN). The project does not necessarily represent the position of AFCN, which is not responsible for its content or results.

Radu Munteanu – Festival Director: “For 10 years, at BSFF we have continued to bring the newest and most original voices of international cinema to Bucharest. From the first editions to today, the festival has been about the courage to show new and diverse worlds and perspectives. The festival has shown us how powerful, relevant and free a short film can be: in a few minutes, it can inspire, surprise and connect people from all over the globe. Every film is a window to a different world, and our festival remains a meeting place for filmmakers, professionals and passionate audiences. I believe that the short film has the magic of changing perspectives instantly – and at BSFF we want every viewer to leave with a new world in mind.”

Christos Stergioglou – Jury President: “It is a great joy to be involved in BSFF, a festival that, over the years, has brought remarkable short films from all over the world to Bucharest. This festival is a benchmark for excellence and exchange of ideas. Being part of the BSFF jury means discovering pure creativity and the courage to tell short, memorable stories that stay with you long after viewing. And what particularly impresses me is the creativity, diversity, energy of young filmmakers and their talent to convey original visions and emotions, opening up new ways of feeling and understanding the world and life itself.”