How real is REAL?

This is the question that will travel across Europe in the summer and autumn of 2025, alongside eight artists selected by buchARTest, as part of Artist on the Go – a pilot cultural exchange program dedicated to urban art, co-funded by the Romanian Cultural Institute through the Cantemir Program.

The pilot project brings together both emerging and established artists from Romania and the Republic of Moldova, who will take part in five leading urban art festivals in:

Hamburg (Millerntor Gallery #13) – June 27 to July 4

– June 27 to July 4 Pilsen (Wallz Festival) – July 23 to 27

– July 23 to 27 Lecce (167B Street) – August 2 to 6

– August 2 to 6 Helsinki (Helsinki Urban Art) – September 1 to 5

– September 1 to 5 Amsterdam (ASA – Amsterdam Street Art) – September 15 to 20

Artists:

OCU, Alex Baciu, IRLO, Raluca Ilaria Demetrescu, Delia Cîrstea, Roper, Denis Nanciu, and Dima Potapov

Artist on the Go creates a platform for artistic mobility and intercultural dialogue, where words become art. The theme of this edition – How real is REAL? – explores the power of text in a world dominated by visual manipulation, fake news, and fragmented realities. From linguistic games to typographic works, the artists will create murals, installations, and street interventions that innovatively reinterpret context through the artistic integration of so-called “false friends” between Romanian and the languages of the partner countries – for example, the word “NU” (Romanian: negation; Dutch: now), or “TOT” (Romanian: complete; German: dead).

Thus, the project brings a new semantic and cultural dimension to urban art and shows how wordplay can be effective tool of artivism.

Each artwork will be documented and promoted online, while the creative process will be showcased in a final exhibition and conference (September 25–30), organized by buchARTest Association.

Why is it important?

– It is the first step toward an international cultural exchange network for street art in Romania and the Republic of Moldova

– It gives visibility to diverse voices and explores new artistic media

– It connects artists, communities, and partners across Europe around a common language: art as an act of social cohesion

This project is cofinanced by the Romanian Cultural Institute through the Cantemir Programme – a funding framework for cultural projects intended for the international environment. The Romanian Cultural Institute cannot be held responsible for the content of this material.