Calvin Klein unveils new denim campaign starring MINGYU

Calvin Klein today unveils its new campaign starring K-pop artist MINGYU in Fall 2025 denim. Effortlessly cool, MINGYU ignites desire for the brand’s celebrated denim, with new styles injected with fresh energy through impactful graphics, tonal styling and seductive layering of unexpected basics.

A standout of the season, new denim featuring the CK Emblem print reinterprets the brand’s signature monogram into a bold allover print pattern that brings a clean, graphic edge to jeans and trucker jackets. The iconic 90s Straight Jean returns in new vintage and dark washes, including rich indigo tones, ideal for styling with a loose button down or logo tee for a laidback, modern feel. The Slim Jean’s body-skimming fit offers a streamlined silhouette that pairs well with a classic tank and windbreaker, delivering a layered look with edge. The Carpenter Jean is designed with a structured shape and workwear-inspired attitude, while the 90s Taper Jean offers a sharply tailored fit that bridges classic design with contemporary sensibility.

The campaign launches today, August 19, with campaign content rolling out on @calvinklein social channels throughout the week.