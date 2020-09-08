Carteles de Madrid/ Madrid Billboards exhibition in Bucharest this month

Spain’s Embassy in Bucharest is inviting art lovers to visit the exhibition “Carteles de Madrid. Billboards from Spain’s Capital” within the Romanian Design Week festival due in Bucharest this month.

The exhibition includes billboards displayed in Madrid on the occasion of various events during 2016-2019. The works, selected from the archive of Madrid City Hall, are reflecting both the history and the diversity of the city, and also the talent and creativity of the Spanish artists.

The exhibition will be opened at Qreator by IQOS in Bucharest (8A Aviatorilor Boulevard) during September 13-20, from 10:00hrs to 20:00hrs.

The billboards represent an original form of communication of some urban projects, festivities, providing recommendations for locals on various services and resources of the city hall, but they also send raising awareness messages on changing some attitudes or on presenting certain social behaviour patterns.

For instance, illustrations signed by Spanish female artist Mercedes deBellard in 2018 on the occasion of one of the most popular celebration in Madrid, San Isidro Festival, are revealing the tradition of this iconic event, such as traditional costumes chulapo and chulapa, the elegant veils called mantillas, carnations or the representative chotis danced by the locals on the city’s streets.

The LGBTIQ+ Festival, another of Madrid’s symbols, has enjoyed memorable illustrations, and positive messages, as well, such as: “Regardless of whom you love, Madrid loves you”.

The billboards are also bringing into the spotlight the role of the woman in society, but also the main elements of the ordinary city life, such as the markets, an efficient taxi system, or public libraries.

Madrid’s night life, one of the main attractions of the city, has also been in the limelight. Entitled “Goinbg out without disturbing”, the billboard is warning on the importance of going out at night with respecting the right to rest of the locals.

The entrance is free at the exhibition that is dedicated exclusively to people over 18. The access is subject to availability so that social distancing rules can be observed.