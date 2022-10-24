Catrinel Marlon, awarded at Rome Film Fest for directing her debut short film

Catrinel Marlon, model and actress, was awarded the special Rai Cinema prize for directing the short film “Ossa/Bones”, made together with Daniele Testi and presented in the world premiere in the parallel section “Alice nella città a Festa del Cinema di Roma” (Rome Film Fest).

The 17th edition of the festival took place between October 13 and 23, 2022, and the “Alice nella città” program, dedicated to the young generation of filmmakers, took place during the same period.

The drama “Ossa” centers on Julia, a model in search of success, and Ramona, a young Roma who earns a living by singing in the subway. Two different women, but at the same time similar. Their destinies intertwine, getting to know each other against the background of a multi-ethnic Rome.

“The reality of Rome today is told through the eyes of two young women from different social classes. The core of the story is built on the concept of duality: the duality of protagonists and space, light and dark, combined with that of the story. In addition to that duality, we explore the concept of identity: when the two young women come into contact with each other’s worlds, they seem to merge. The boundaries are increasingly blurred”, say the two directors.

The short film directed by Catrinel Marlon and Daniele Testi, Italian filmmaker known for a series of fashion films and videos, is written by Francesca Nozzolillo. “Ossa” is a Masi Film production, in co-production with Castadiva Pictures SPA and 8Production SRL. It is produced by Massimiliano Di Lodovico, in collaboration with Fabio Nesi and Laura Catalano. The image is signed by Giuseppe Pignone, the costumes – by Ginevra Polverelli, the scenography – by Gianni Brugnoli, the editing – by Guido Fonio and the music – by Rossano Baldini.

Born in Iasi, Catrinel Marlon (Menghia) started her career in fashion at the age of 16. Protagonist of the film “La Città Ideale” (2012), by Luigi Lo Cascio, received the Explosive Talent Award at the Giffoni Film Festival in 2013.

In 2015, he starred in the short film “L’errore” directed by Brando De Sica, and a year later he received the Kineo prize in Venice as a revelation of Italian cinema. She also starred in „La Gomera” (2019) directed by Corneliu Porumboiu.

Catrinel Marlon is currently preparing her directorial debut in a feature film.