Celine Dion’s concert in Bucharest canceled again

Celine Dion announced the cancellation of the concerts in the European tour “Courage World Tour” scheduled to take place in the summer of 2023, between May 31 and July 17, including the one due in Bucharest. In a video message posted on social networks, the singer explained that she is the victim of a “rare neurological disorder” that causes “spasms” and difficulties in the vocal cords.

Fans who bought tickets for the show that was supposed to take place on June 11, at the National Arena, are informed that they will be reimbursed for their price.

“It hurts me to inform you that I will not be ready to resume my tour in Europe. I miss seeing you all…being on stage…singing for you. I always give 100% in my shows, but I can’t give you that now. To be able to reach you again, I have no other option but to focus on my health and hope that I am on the right path to healing”, announced Celine Dion.

The artist graced the first 52 dates of the “Courage World Tour” in North America before the start of the pandemic, when in March 2020 the tour had to take a break. Since then, Celine has been receiving treatment and recovering from persistent muscle spasms, which prevented her from performing any more.

