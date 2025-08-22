Since ancient times, the Danube has been a huge cultural connector for Europe, a true lifeline between Central Europe and the Black Sea, whose influence can be felt from the Neolithic era to the present day. The rediscovery of cultural, artistic, and anthropological connections mediated by the great river is at the core of the artistic residency Once UpON a Danube, organized by Celula de Arta/The Art Cell between September 2–18. During this time, a group of six Romanian artists will embark on an initiatory journey towards the sources of the Danube, passing through Serbia, Hungary, Slovakia, Austria, and Germany.

The Once UpON a Danube residency is conceived as an experimental, traveling film scenario, where the artists are the main characters and the Danube is the narrative thread guiding their inner growth, stimulating reflection on the journey as a process of personal and professional transformation. Each stop becomes a sequence—a moment of reflection, creation, and documentation—that reshapes the artists’ perspective and adds new layers to their story. The entire journey will culminate in the presentation of the resulting artistic materials, including an experimental film, art installations, and collections of works, at the Kulturnetzwerk UW Etzdorf Art Festival in the Striegistal-Chemnitz area (Chemnitz being the European Capital of Culture 2025), as well as at the European Heritage Days – Day of the Open Monument.

The first stop will be at Lepenski Vir, one of the oldest Mesolithic settlements in Europe, followed by a study in Vinča, one of the most advanced Neolithic civilizations, both located in Serbia. Here, the artists will engage with prehistoric symbols and artistic forms, reinterpreting these ancestral cultural expressions. The route continues to Novi Sad, a city that preserves both prehistoric ruins and the medieval fortress of Kalemegdan, while also being an important contemporary art center, with numerous art spaces and collectives that the team will visit to establish potential collaborations.

In the next stages, the artists will explore Budapest with a dual perspective—looking simultaneously towards the distant past (with the ruins of Aquincum, the Roman capital of Lower Pannonia) and towards the contemporary scene, visiting galleries and art spaces significant for today’s artistic movements. In Bratislava, the team will visit Devin Castle and relevant contemporary art spaces, while also developing their collection of images, symbolic sounds, and the narrative thread for the final exhibition. The journey will then move on to the ruins of the ancient Roman city Carnuntum in Vienna, and later to the former Roman fort Castra Regina in Regensburg, Germany. Each stage involves engaging with both ancient cultural landmarks and new currents of thought, creating an artistic alchemy that will be presented in Chemnitz, with a possible extension to Spinnerei Leipzig, one of Germany’s most important independent art centers.

The artistic team includes Daniel Loagar (visual artist, co-founder of Celula de Art), Alex Manea (visual artist), Andrei Stan (visual artist, co-founder of the Bucharest Collage Collective), Gizella Popescu (visual artist, member of UAPR), Oana Iordăchescu (performance artist), and Andreea Eliza Petrov (visual artist and curator at Celula de Art). The itinerant experience along the Danube will provide the artists with a unique working environment, where they can observe, document, and reinterpret the river’s cultural influences within their own practices. The Danube thus becomes a laboratory of ideas, where diverse elements and experiences meet in a fluid space of creation, highlighting connections, facilitating cultural exchanges, new collaboration opportunities, and dialogue between Romanian and international artists within the broader European cultural space.

Celula de Arta is an independent, artist-run cultural project that began in 2017, active across multiple permanent and temporary contemporary art spaces.

Media partners: Radio Romania Cultural, Radio Bucharest FM, Radio Romania International, IQads, Zile și Nopți, Happ.ro, Cărturești, Curatorial, Propagarta, Subversiv, Observator Cultural, The Institute, Zeppelin, Bookhub, Clivaj, Litera9, Agenția de cArte, Contacte Culturale, Modernism, PRwave, Empower Artists, Munteanu.

The itinerant residency Once UpON a Danube is a Celula de Art project, co-financed by the Romanian Cultural Institute, through the Cantemir Program – a funding program for cultural projects aimed at international audiences.