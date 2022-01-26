Cesar Awards 2022: French-Romanian actress Anamaria Vartolomei, nominated for the best young female hope

French-Romanian actress Anamaria Vartolomei, 22, was nominated on Wednesday for the César Awards – the most prestigious awards given by French cinema – in the category of “best young female hope”, due to her role in the film “L’événement/ The Event“.

The list of nominations for the 47th edition of the César Awards Gala was announced by the French Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Technology on Wednesday, almost a month before the award ceremony.

The film”Illusions perdues” received the most numerous nominations, 15, and is considered most likely to win the big prize this year.

Other nominations

“Annette” (11 nominations)

“Aline” (10 nominations)

“Bac Nord” (7 nominations).

Who is Anamaria Vartolomei?

Born in Bacău county on April 9, 1999, she will compete in the “best female hope” category with Noée Abita (“Slalom”), Salomé Dewaels (“Illusions perdues”), Agathe Rousselle (“Titans”) and Lucie Zhang (” The Olympics “).

Anamaria Vartolomei made her film debut at the age of ten and a half, when she was chosen from 500 candidates to play one of the two main roles in “My Little Princess” (2011), alongside the famous Isabelle Huppert. Her character was strongly inspired by the childhood of the director of that film, Eva Ionesco.

That first role earned the young Franco-Romanian actress a nomination for the Lumiere award for best female hope. The following year, at the Cannes Film Festival, she was chosen to appear on the official poster of the Semaine de la Critique section.

Anamaria Vartolomei also played several supporting roles in films such as “Jacky au royaume des filles” (2014) and “L’Ideal” (2016).

In 2017, she was one of the main characters in the movie “L’Echange des princesses”.

In 2021, she starred in the film “L’Evenement”, a drama directed by Audrey Diwan about the time when abortions were illegal in France, which won the Golden Lion and the FIPRESCI Award at the Venice Film Festival.

Last week, Anamaria Vartolomei was named “Best Actress” in France in 2021 at the Lumières Awards.

At the same time, the César Academy in France included her in a narrow selection of revelations of the year 2021 in cinema, for her role in the film “Just Kids”.

Her performance was hailed by critics as “exceptional” (Le Monde) and “spectacular” (Slate).

Anamaria Vartolomei was born Romania, in the small town of Dărmănești, Bacay county and relocated with her parents in France when she was just 6.

“Arriving in France was the second birth for me. I didn’t know the French language, knew nothing about the local culture, didn’t understand what was happening around me. I was in a new , different world, and I used to miss my grandparents a lot. It was such a big shock for me that I lost part of my memories of that time”, Anamaria told an interview to ‘Cultura la dubă.’