Charlotte Rampling & Sonia Wieder-Atherton, world premiere show at the Sibiu International Theater Festival

The show “SHAKESPEARE – BACH / Le Main du Temps”, with Charlotte Rampling and Sonia Wieder-Atherton, one of the most anticipated performances of the XXVIII edition of the International Theater Festival in Sibiu, will have its world premiere in Romania. Tickets for this show went on sale on Thursday, August 5th.

Charlotte Rampling and Sonia Wieder-Atherton will meet the Romanian audience on Thursday, August 26, at 19:00, in the Great Hall of the “Radu Stanca” National Theater in Sibiu.

A French-UK production, “SHAKESPEARE – BACH / Le Main du Temps” brings on stage sonnets by William Shakespeare, musical suites by JS Bach, Charlotte Rampling – vocals and Sonia Wieder-Atherton – cello, “so that the light of a meeting shine in the rhythm of two languages, through the song of their voice”.



“Often, the memory returns, bringing along faces, names, fragments of stories and sounds. Shakespeare’s sonnets come out from this place, sometimes distant, sometimes with a penetrating present. As if they were addressed to these faces or as if they were themselves, the faces, which tell the sonnets. The cello itself, along with Bach’s suites, brings back fragments of memory while carving the time“, says Sonia Wieder-Atherton, about this show.

Charlotte Rampling, one of the greatest personalities in the world of theater and cinema, will receive this year a star on the Alley of Celebrities in Sibiu, during the ceremony that will take place on Friday, August 27, at 18.00, in Sibiu, on Cetății Street . She will also be present at the Celebrity Gala, on the same day, at 19.00, at the State Philharmonic in Sibiu, together with the other personalities who will receive a star on the Alley this year: Denis O’Hare, Jan Lauwers, Israel Galvan, Akram Khan, Helmut Stürmer, Yoshi Oida.

Tickets for all indoor and online shows within FITS 2021, which will take place between August 20-29, 2021, with the theme “Building hope together”, are available from now on the website www.sibfest.ro .

Prices range between 20 lei and 150 lei, for indoor performances, and between 20 lei and 75 lei for online performances.Any theater lover, from anywhere in the world, can watch FITS 2021 online, with translations into Romanian and English.

he subscription for FITS online costs 500 lei and offers access to over 100 shows, broadcast live from the performance halls and from the rest of the indoor spaces where public performances take place, as well as recorded online performances.