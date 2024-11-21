Magia Basmelor/The Magic of Fairy Tales in partnership with the Ministry of Culture and the Bucharest National Opera presents the Christmas Fair “Magia Basmelor” from December 2 to 27. The event will take place on the esplanade of the Opera, in a special setting.

This unique event combines culture, traditions and the joy of Christmas, offering an unforgettable experience for the whole family. Among this year’s attractions is Santa Claus’ House, where little ones are expected to meet Santa Claus. There will be no shortage of traditional delicacies, the fair will also have a gastronomic area, with traditional and international culinary delights, flavored mulled wine and holiday desserts. Also, the fair will not lack handicraft houses, craftsmen and artisans from all over the country will exhibit authentic creations, ideal for gifts.

Being an event with a strong cultural character, the fair will host carol concerts, renowned choirs from Romania will perform traditional carols and Christmas songs, as well as special screenings, impressive performances from the repertoire of the Bucharest National Opera will be screened for the general public.

The Magic of Fairy Tales is more than a fair; it is an invitation to rediscover the beauty of the holidays through the eyes of childhood and art. The event is open to everyone, regardless of age, and promises to be the focal point of the winter holidays in Bucharest.

Admission is free.