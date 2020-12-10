Christmas Maker Fair – The online Christmas fair where designers, local artisans, and small producers can sell their creations

Makershop, the online shop dedicated to artists, product designers, artisans, and small producers, is getting ready for holidays starting today. The current context determines the creative communities to adapt and find new alternatives for selling unique, handmade, or small series production items, and Nod makerspace sets the tone for the first Christmas fair moved online – Christmas Maker Fair.

All creators of craft and design objects are invited to list their products for free at the online Maker Fair starting today.

The online fair will take place between December 14-19 on www.makershop.ro, where Romanian design enthusiasts or those looking for special Christmas gifts will be able to find selected projects, small series items, unique or personalized, from Christmas decorations, accessories, jewelry, ceramics, decorative objects, lighting fixtures, illustration, to inventions and more.

Visitors of the virtual fair will find various authentic design objects, from local makers and designers, which will be mentioned for every product. A few examples of the displayed creations include ceramic pots, festive decorations, wooden earrings, potholders for flowers, waterproof bags, cement jewelry, DIY kits for children.

“The thematic fairs used to be not only the main attraction of the season but also an important income line for product designers, artists, and small series producers in Romania. We know what the challenges of this period mean for the creative community and we want to be with it. Through Maker Fair we want to make available for the public unique alternatives for holiday gifts, made in Romania “, said Andreea Cobuz, Project Manager makershop.ro

Participation in the Maker Fair section will be based on registration and selection. The designers interested in securing their place for the virtual fair stand can apply on the dedicated page . Exhibitors benefit from online promotion before the fair, on Social Media channels.

Unlike the classic fairs, where a participation fee was charged, Makershop.ro will charge only a sales commission – an advantageous option for small series producers.

All those who want to support the creative community in Romania are welcomed at the Christmas Maker Fair. There will be available a wide range of special gifts, locally produced with passion, and bearing the human imprint.