“Christmas Planet” opened on November 22
“CHRISTMAS PLANET” – the holiday-themed fair organized by UNTOLD Universe in Unirii Square in Cluj-Napoca opens on November 22. The lighting of the festive lights and the Carla’s Dreams concert, some of the most anticipated moments of the opening event.
On Friday, November 22, at 7:00 PM, the official opening of “CHRISTMAS PLANET” – the holiday-themed fair organized by UNTOLD Universe in Unirii Square in Cluj-Napoca takes place. It will also be the first Christmas fair opened in Cluj-Napoca.
Thousands of people are expected to take part in the lighting of the festive lights in Unirii Square and enjoy the magic of Christmas in the land full of color, charm, glitter and fantastic characters.
The lighting of the festive lights in the fair will be followed by a concert by Carla’s Dreams, Andreea Șilochi and Kids Sing Academy. The Christmas Market in Unirii Square will remain open until January 1, 2025. Last year, the Christmas markets in Cluj-Napoca attracted 900,000 visitors from the country and beyond, and this year the organizers expect 1 million visitors to enjoy the winter holidays in the Christmas markets in Cluj.
DONATE: Support our workIn an ever changing and challenging world, the media is constantly struggling to resist. Romania Journal makes no exception. We’ve been informing you, our readers, for almost 10 years, as extensively as we can, but, as we reject any state funding and private advertising is scarce, we need your help to keep on going.
So, if you enjoy our work, you can contribute to endorse the Romania Journal team. Any amount is welcome, no strings attached. Choose to join with one of the following options:
Donate with PayPal
Donate by Bank WireBlack Zonure SRL
UniCredit Bank. Swift: BACXROBU
RON: RO84 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1000
EURO: RO57 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1001
USD: RO30 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1002