“Christmas Planet” opened on November 22

“CHRISTMAS PLANET” – the holiday-themed fair organized by UNTOLD Universe in Unirii Square in Cluj-Napoca opens on November 22. The lighting of the festive lights and the Carla’s Dreams concert, some of the most anticipated moments of the opening event.

On Friday, November 22, at 7:00 PM, the official opening of “CHRISTMAS PLANET” – the holiday-themed fair organized by UNTOLD Universe in Unirii Square in Cluj-Napoca takes place. It will also be the first Christmas fair opened in Cluj-Napoca.

Thousands of people are expected to take part in the lighting of the festive lights in Unirii Square and enjoy the magic of Christmas in the land full of color, charm, glitter and fantastic characters.

The lighting of the festive lights in the fair will be followed by a concert by Carla’s Dreams, Andreea Șilochi and Kids Sing Academy. The Christmas Market in Unirii Square will remain open until January 1, 2025. Last year, the Christmas markets in Cluj-Napoca attracted 900,000 visitors from the country and beyond, and this year the organizers expect 1 million visitors to enjoy the winter holidays in the Christmas markets in Cluj.