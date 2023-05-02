CINEFEMINA Film Festival is back!

The CINEFEMINA film festival announce its return to Bucharest for a third edition, from May 10 to 14, 2023, at Cinema Elvire Popesco. The festival promotes and supports women in the European cinema industry, by presenting feature and short films, all made by talented directors and producers.

Cinefemina aims to spotlight the creative work of women in the cinematographic world, promoting diversity and gender equality. During the festival, the spectators will have the opportunity to enjoy twelve European feature films and five Hungarian short films, all created by female directors. The movies promote a variety of genres, including comedies, dramas, and romance, from Austria, France, Greece, Germany, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Poland, Romania, Spain, and Sweden.

In addition to film screenings, CINEFEMINA will also organize discussions, where viewers can meet the female directors and producers, together with experts from related fields, such as NGOs, journalists, and other professionals. Through these debates, the festival aims to help raise public awareness of gender equality and promote women role models in traditionally male-dominated industries.

Tickets for the festival can be purchased on the Eventbook platform https://eventbook.ro/festival/cinefemina, where you can also consult the full program.

“We are happy to see that the festival continues to grow, now in its third edition, with even more EUNIC members participating this year and more directors coming to the festival. This shows that the work and voices of the European female directors and film makers are increasingly noticed”, said Therese Hydén, the ambassador of Sweden to Bucharest.

CINEFEMINA is a film festival that values women in the film making industry, offering the Romanian public the opportunity to discover new talents and to contemplate on gender roles in the film world.

The Cinefemina Festival is an EUNIC Romania project. Organized by the Swedish Embassy in collaboration with twelve European partners: the French Institute, the Austrian Cultural Forum, the Polish Institute, the Greek Cultural Foundation, the Goethe Institute, The Liszt Institute, the Romanian Cultural Institute, the Camões Institute, the Cervantes Institute and the Embassy of Spain, Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, and the Italian Institute of Culture.