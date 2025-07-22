The Cinemascop Festival returns from August 1st to 10th at the open-air summer cinema in Eforie Sud. Seven cultural institutes, at the initiative of the Czech Centre and the Visual Arts Forum Association, invite you to the 8th edition of this beloved festival: ten days dedicated to European cultures, featuring award-winning films from prestigious competitions, creative and recycling workshops, community dinners inspired by partner countries, beach sports in the mornings, and evenings filled with music and dance. All activities are free of charge.

The summer cinema in Eforie Sud, home to the largest outdoor screen on the Romanian seaside, reopened in the summer of 2018, thanks to the Czech Centre in Bucharest. The space had been completely abandoned for 14 years. The Visual Arts Forum Association joined two years later and expanded the initiative by organizing diverse events, not only in the garden but also on streets, seafronts, and in other local meeting spots. Since the beginning, the festival has been supported by EUNIC Romania, RADEF RomâniaFilm, and the Eforie Town Hall, alongside volunteers from local and national groups. Over time, this cultural hub has grown and transformed into a nationally relevant space, open to all contemporary art forms. After seven remarkable editions, Cinemascop Festival has established itself as a summer highlight, celebrating film, art, and European culture.

On August 1st, the garden gates will open once again for ten days of festivities. Expect beach sports in the mornings, creative workshops or informal meetups in the afternoons, eight film nights, and two nights of music and dance. The program will also feature contemporary art exhibitions, games and competitions, and the already famous community dinners – a chance to explore and enjoy the cultures of different nations, brought to life by the organizers, volunteers, and partner institutes. On August 9th, starting at 9 PM, join us at Cinemascop for the now traditional Silent Disco party, under the sea breeze, in a stunning coastal venue. Festival regulars return for their seaside cinema holiday, and first-time visitors are likely to come back night after night.

Silent Disco, Great Films, Culinary Adventures & Beach Sports

The garden opens daily at 6 PM with recycling workshops, and on weekends, creative ones. Designed by experienced artists, the recycling workshops (August 4–7) offer a chance to unwind through art. Participants can explore creativity, develop their imagination, and make new seaside friendships. The creative workshops are especially joyful for children, who learn and laugh together, guided by skilled educators and artists. Children’s workshops will take place on August 3 and 8–10 and are supported by Czech brand Koh-I-Noor Hardtmuth, a loyal festival partner since its first edition, and also by the Romanian Cultural Institute, another long-time supporter.

This year’s community dinners, a major hit of the 2024 edition, return even more enticing. During the 10 festival days, there will be four special dining events where guests can not only enjoy delicious meals before the films but also celebrate the festival’s unique spirit.

August 1 – Opening dinner organized by the Polish Institute , offering traditional delights.

August 4 – A French-inspired culinary evening with a sophisticated array of cheeses and grapes.

August 8 – A journey into Tatar cuisine , with a blend of Asian and European flavors. Expect a feast with “șuberec” and other surprises.

August 9 – The final dinner will be hosted by the festival’s volunteer team, a group of enthusiastic teens who will cook Dutch pancakes with the youngest fans of Cinemascop.

All community dinners begin at 8 PM.

European Cinema Nights

The festival evenings are all about European cinema. The summer garden, originally an open-air cinema, features an exceptional widescreen (2.35:1 cinemascope format). Each night at 9 PM, enjoy feature films curated by the Polish Institute, Italian Institute, French Institute, Liszt Institute (Hungary), Czech Centre, and British Council.

Screening Schedule:

Aug 1 – Polish Film: The Peasants (dir. Hugh Welchman & Dorota Kobiela, 2023, 1h54’, PG-12)

Aug 2 – Romanian Film: The New Year That Wasn’t (dir. Bogdan Mureșanu, 2024, 2h18’, PG-12)

Aug 3 – Italian Film: Like Crazy (dir. Paolo Virzì, 2016, 1h58’, PG-12)

Aug 4 – French Film: The Animal Kingdom (dir. Thomas Cailley, 2023, 2h10’, PG-15)

Aug 5 – Hungarian Film: Women on the Run (dir. Martin Horský, 2019, 1h33’, PG-15)

Aug 6 – American Film: Rosaline (dir. Karen Maine, 2022, 1h36’, PG-12)

Aug 7 – Czech Film: Radio Prague (dir. Jiří Mádl, 2024, 2h11’, PG-12)

Aug 10 – British Film: The Princess (dir. Ed Perkins, 2022, 1h49’, PG-12)

Dance & Disco

Two festival nights will be filled with music and dance.

August 8 – The Tatar Democratic Union presents an evening of traditional dances and live music , part of the special event “Songs of Time – Elements of Tatar Art, Culture & Tradition.”

August 9 – The legendary Silent Disco returns! Dance as much as you like, even though the music plays only through headphones. Three audio channels, curated by the festival team, offer something for every taste. Access is granted with an ID.

It’s Summer – So Art Takes to the Streets in Eforie Sud

Walls come to life with stories, art installations, and photo exhibitions spilling out onto the seafront of this once-sleepy town, now a vibrant cultural hub and gathering point for an international artistic community. Contemporary art exhibitions in the garden and along the alleys will introduce you to some of today’s most exciting Romanian artists.

In the play area, young festival fans can enjoy piles of LEGO bricks, ready to spark imaginative stories.

Institutional Partners:

Istituto Italiano di Cultura di Bucarest, Institut Français, Polish Institute, Romanian Cultural Institute, British Council, Liszt Institute, ETAJ on Wheels, Cărturești, UNATC, Nouă Ne Pasă Cultural Association.