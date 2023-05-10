CKay, the artist with over 1 M streams, to perform at Neversea

The Nigerian singer, songwriter and producer CKay is coming to Romania for the first time, at the biggest beach festival in Europe, Neversea, which takes place in Constanța, on Neversea Beach, between July 6-9, 2023.

CKay is an established artist on the afrobeats scene, due to his musical orientation, emo-afrobeat, to which he has included elements of R&B and dancehall. It took a remix version for the single ‘Love Nwantiti’ which went viral on streaming platforms.

The Nigerian released the song in 2019 with the release of the EP “CKay The First”. Two years later, the single reached an impressive number of hits on TikTok, 2.5 million.

Following his success on streaming platforms, CKay debuted on official charts around the world, and in May of last year, “Love Nwantiti” became the first track by an African artist to surpass 1 billion streams. uri on the Spotify platform, being the biggest hit in African music history.Currently, the artist has over 128 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

This year’s NEVERSEA festival is in its anniversary edition and promises to be the most spectacular edition yet. Top national and international artists and DJs will take to the festival’s main stage between July 6-9: J Balvin, Lil Uzi Vert, Alok, Don Diablo, Sofi Tukker, Lost Frequencies, Steve Aoki, Timmy Trumpet, Tujamo , Morten, Salvatore Ganacci, the duo Vini Vici and many others.

The secondary scenes will complete the artistic festival tableau. On the Daydreaming stage will be Day Dreamers (Marwan Dua, Woodnote & DUb FX), Hernan Cattaneo B2B Nick Warren, Maga, Marwan Dua, Matthew Dekay B2B Yokoo, Paax (Tulum), Pablo Fierro, Sebastien Leger and many others, who will delight all lovers of house, deep house, tribal and ambient music genres.

The ARK stage will also be an explosion of trap, rap, hip-hop, dubstep, trip-hop rhythms, provided by Romanian and foreign artists, such as Borgore, Amuly, Azteca, Berechet, Dub FX & Woodnote, Ian, IDK, Killa Fonic, Macanache, Marko Glass Ft. BVCOVIA, M.G.L., Nane, OG Eastbull, Oscar, Paraziții, Petre Ștefan, Phunk B, Puya, Rava, Șatra B.E.N.Z., Specii, Yny Sebi and many others.

Music fans can purchase online subscriptions for the festival, as well as group packages, from the official website: neversea.com. The organizers have launched, especially for young people, UNDER21 packages, advantageous for all those under 21 who want to be part of the story on the shores of the Black Sea.

The NEVERSEA festival takes place from July 6 to 9, 2023, in Constanța, and tens of thousands of fans from Romania and abroad and over 150 artists and DJs are expected at the event.