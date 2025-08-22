Cluj-Napoca Hosts 2nd Transylvania Int’l Theatre Festival

Cluj-Napoca becomes, between September 25–28, 2025, the stage of the second edition of the Transylvania International Theatre Festival (FITT) – an event that aims to transform the city into a major cultural hub, bringing together internationally acclaimed artists and a diverse audience in a celebration of theatre, music, and creativity.

An event born out of the belief in being human and the power of being together!

“When I dreamed of this project, I told myself: Theatre is a lesson in courage! (…) The artist’s duty is not only to prevent people from losing hope, but above all to make them act. And when I think of the legacy we can leave to our children, I am convinced—by no means naively—that… now is the time!” – Elena Ivanca, President of FITT.

The Cluj audience will have the chance to see great names of Romanian and international theatre on stage. One of the festival’s most anticipated moments will be the performance “A Few People Away from You”, written by Dan Coman and directed by the unmistakable Radu Afrim. Considered one of Europe’s most talented and sophisticated directors, as well as one of the most controversial figures on the Romanian stage, Afrim is renowned for the originality and force with which he challenges dramatic traditions. A three-time winner of the UNITER Award for Best Director and recipient of the Grand Prize of the Grange de Dorigny Festival in Lausanne (two years in a row), Afrim also won the “Coup de Cœur de la Presse” Award at the Avignon “Off” Festival (2008). His unique style—colorful, nonconformist, provocative, and adored by young audiences—has established him as a major advocate of contemporary drama. The production brought to FITT brings together Marius Manole and Marius Bodochi in a moving examination of one of today’s most painful realities—migration—as well as the fragility of parent-child relationships. Through his unmistakable way of creating theatrical worlds, Afrim delivers an emotional story about loneliness and love, truth and lies, and about how close or far apart we really are from one another.

The central highlight of FITT 2025 will be William Shakespeare’s “Othello”, reimagined by Lithuanian director Oskaras Koršunovas, regarded as one of the most innovative theatre creators in contemporary Europe. His staging brings a fresh perspective on the Shakespearean tragedy, confronting tradition with modernity while tackling sensitive themes such as racism and the redefinition of social roles. The international cast and the director’s vision transform “Othello” into a festival landmark event, hosted on the stage of the National Theatre of Cluj-Napoca.

Another significant production is “Everything Is Fine Between Us”, directed by Slava Sambriș, brought to Cluj directly from Chișinău by the Alexie Mateevici Theatre. The text by Dorota Masłowska reveals the tensions between three generations of women living under the same roof, each trapped in a completely different world.

In addition, audiences will enjoy “The Other Ophelia”, a one-woman show by Cluj actress Ramona Atănăsoaie; “The Marshal”, directed by Alina Nelega and dedicated to the first great diva of Romanian theatre, Marioara Voiculescu; as well as the dialogue-event “Face–Verso. A Theatre Story”, featuring the unmistakable Ofelia Popii, alongside actress and moderator Narcisa Pintea.

Music will amplify the power of theatre. “Rock the Symphony”, performed by the Transylvania State Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of Remus Grama, promises a musical climax that will merge legendary hits with rock energy on the Cluj stage. The event will take place at Auditorium Maximum Hall.

At the same time, University Street will become a space of freedom and performance, with free access for the public, hosting three concerts and a special theatre-event: the Vlad Corb concert—Romania’s “rockstar of revolt,” known for his electrifying performances; the Buse & Ali Erenus duet from Turkey; the much-anticipated BYRON concert, one of Romania’s most beloved alternative rock bands; and the non-verbal performance “Testament Shevchenko” by the Lwowski Teatr Woskresinnia from Ukraine—a living production with pyrotechnic effects and spectacular scenographic elements, reconstructing Ukraine’s history through the destiny of Taras Shevchenko.

The first edition of the Transylvania International Theatre Festival confirmed the potential of this ambitious project, gathering over 20,000 spectators and generating a strong echo in the Romanian cultural scene. The extremely positive reactions from audiences and the theatre community demonstrated that FITT has the strength to become a tradition and a cultural landmark in Cluj-Napoca.

More details and tickets at: fittransilvania.ro & bilete.ro