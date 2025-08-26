On September 20, Cobor Biodiversity Farm will once again become the place where pots simmer slowly, and traditions come alive in flavor, at the third edition of the “Goulash Contest.” Organized together with the Conservation Carpathia Foundation, the event promises a day dedicated to authentic taste and community, with cooking demonstrations, tastings, workshops for children and parents, a guided tour of the free-ranging Grey Steppe cattle herd, and an open-air artistic performance.

A competition of taste and tradition

Chefs and household cooks from across the country, passionate about traditions, will light their fires and cook goulash using Grey Steppe beef, organically raised on the Transylvanian pastures of Cobor. Recipes, whether preserved or reinvented with a personal twist, will be judged to crown the best goulash of the edition. The public is invited to support the teams, taste the dishes—two portions of goulash are included in the ticket price—and enjoy the authentic atmosphere of the farm.

“The Goulash Contest is an opportunity to bring together people from villages and cities to celebrate rural traditions, in harmony with the nature surrounding Cobor Biodiversity Farm. Participants can taste authentic recipes and experience a day of community, discovering the stories, landscape, and charm of this special place,” said Istvan Szabo, Director of Green Business and Community Development, Conservation Carpathia Foundation.

Play, traditions, and nature for all ages

Beyond the cooking competition, both children and adults will enjoy educational and recreational activities: responsible cooking workshops, compass orientation, and eco-brick making. Families can discover, through play, the bond between nature and rural life. Visitors are also invited to a guided tour of the Grey Steppe cattle herd, while the awards ceremony will be complemented by an open-air artistic moment.

Event Schedule

08:00 – 09:00 Team arrival and setup

09:00 – 13:00 Goulash preparation

10:00 – 11:00 Participant arrival

10:30 – 12:30 Kids’ workshops: “A Responsible Salad” & “Village Adventurer’s Workshop”

12:00 – 13:30 Discover the Grey Steppe cattle – guided tour

13:00 – 13:30 Submission of goulash for judging

13:00 – 14:30 Public goulash tasting

14:00 – 16:00 Kids’ activity: building bricks from natural materials (clay, straw, water)

15:00 – 16:00 Artistic performance

16:00 – 17:00 Results announcement & awards

Registration & Tickets

Tickets are available on iabilet.ro, with free access for children under 7. Each ticket includes two portions of goulash.

Cooking teams must register by September 5 by completing the online form:

Registration form

Team requirements:

Teams must consist of 3–5 members, all aged 18+.

On the event morning, each participant must present a medical certificate (issued within 5 days) proving fitness to cook and serve food.

All ingredients (except the meat provided by organizers) must have proof of origin and quality (certificate of conformity, receipt, invoice, veterinary certificate).

Full regulations: Download here

Awards for the best chefs

1st place: One night at Bunea Wildlife Observation Hide

2nd place: One night at Cobor Biodiversity Farm

3rd place: A traditional lunch and a farm tour

Join us on September 20 at Cobor Biodiversity Farm, with simmering pots, fireside stories, and flavors that promise an unforgettable day!

About Cobor Biodiversity Farm

The Conservation Carpathia Foundation is developing a biodiversity conservation and sustainable pasture management project in the village of Cobor, Brașov County, while also promoting ecotourism through restored households that respect local architecture. The farm is a green business that keeps a small village alive and demonstrates that development through conservation is possible.