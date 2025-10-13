This year, Collage Festival reaches its third edition, continuing to cultivate a vibrant community of artists and audiences drawn to experimentation, dialogue, and artistic exploration. From October 24 to 26, at Green Hours (Calea Victoriei 120, Bucharest), the festival presents a series of events inspired by the innovation and fragmentation characteristic of collage. The 2025 theme, “The New 20’s”, brings contemporary art to the forefront through a mix of concerts, performances, workshops, and talks, inviting audiences to discover multiple forms of artistic expression in an interactive and accessible context.

Concerts

The festival offers a diverse musical lineup blending experimental, electronic, jazz, and world music rhythms. Trio Iordache – Sorin Romanescu – Tavi Scurtu explore improvisation and the fusion of jazz with electronic music, while the Truthday x Cristiana Dicianu project takes listeners on a sonic journey with pop, UK Garage, and Drum & Bass influences. ACUM fuses electronic music with spirituality, Balasa Percussion & Maxim Belciug combine percussion and guitar in an eclectic-experimental performance, Catalin Lungu, an independent and self-taught musician from Bucharest, explores experimental sounds through live improvisation on guitar, trumpet, and electronic loops, and Barbarossa Samba Group delivers its signature contagious energy.

Performances and Shows

Collage Festival 2025 highlights experimental theater and interactive performative shows. Unity by Oana Iordachescu presents fragments of self in dialogue with the audience, while Tura de Noapte by Vlad Benescu and Alexandra Mihaela Dancs is a theater-dance performance exploring a night-long adventure suspended between dream and reality, life and death. The labyrinth theater show invites spectators into an introspective experience through exhibitions, while MOLOY explores vulnerability and the search for identity. Live performances by Ortaku (mixing collage and mural art) and Bucharest Collage Collective (collage), alongside musician Marin Grigore, create a real-time visual and auditory experience, allowing the audience to witness the creative process.

Talks

Discussion sessions explore artistic practices and the contemporary context of collage. Dan Popescu examines the career and impact of Ion Barladeanu, highlighting his creative process and relevance to Romanian art, while Magda Dragu discusses collage techniques and their significance in contemporary art, offering perspectives on both professional and popular approaches to this practice.

Workshops

Workshops promote experimentation and hands-on interaction. The scanography workshop led by Maximilian Ștefanescu allows participants to explore collage by combining visual art with technology. The children’s workshop, led by Safiticuminti artists Andreea Oprisan, Ingrid Odette Maschek, and Andreea‑Alina Dima, encourages creativity and artistic expression through collage, drawing, and painting, offering a playful and educational experience.

DJ Sets

Each evening concludes with DJ sets enhancing the festival’s experimental and multisensory atmosphere. Seb delivers deep rhythms and emotional textures, while WUDOO explores organic and electronic sounds, closing the festival on an energetic and surprising note.

Central Exhibition

The highlight of Collage Festival 2025 is the multimedia contemporary collage exhibition, showcasing over 80 international and Romanian artists, both invited and selected via an open call. Participating artists include Alex Baciu, Alexandra Grigore, Alina Codin, Ana-Cristina Irian, Ana-Maria Panaitescu, Andra Victoria Popescu, Andreea Busuioc, Andreea-Eliza Petrov, BenTereZ, Carla Francesca Schoppel, Catalin Gabriel Angelescu, Cosmin Alin Valceanu, Costea Vlad-Laurean, Cristian Eduard Dragan, Cristian Fierbinteanu, Cristina Maria Geana, Deidre Matthee, Diana Simion, Elena Donea, Elena Marinescu, Emma Brahas, Eugen Demeterca, Fieraru Anne-Marie, Geo Doba, Giles Eldridge, Guadagnin Erika, Ienci Maria Magdalena, Ioana Badea, Ioana Cristodorescu, Iulius Costache & Teodora Grindei, Iulia Vucmanovici, Laura Sima, Louis Kareem Jamal, Magda Fulger, Marian Vasii, Melania Tucureanu, Maximilian Stefanescu, Nastase Mihaela, Rares Mocanu, Robert Veres, Sas Marian, Sorina Diaconu, Ștefan Doru Moscu.

Additionally, the exhibition “Sun(t) bine, mersi!” by #RaColaj, Romania’s first collage collective, offers a hybrid, multisensory experience where analog collage transforms into music and dance. Members Aura Badiu (△UR△), Aron Baltesiu, Catrinel Dragomir, Catalina Caian, Claudia Ramba, Cristina Geana, Dan Albu, Florentin Logigan (FLo.), Gabriela Enache, Iulia Ursa, Magda Ienci (Magdutzi), Maximilian Stefanescu, Silvia Paizan, and Stefan Sava interpret in motion sound compositions generated by the electromagnetic imprint of their collages. The project explores the fusion of visual art, sound, and movement, transforming color vibrations and contour tension into a bodily experience that expands aesthetic perception and artistic freedom.

Collage art perfectly reflects today’s fragmented cultural landscape—a blend of styles, media, technologies, and opinions in a continuous flow of inspiration and reinterpretation. Bucharest Collage Collective and Celula de Arta recognize this contemporary relevance, presenting a complex edition that showcases collage not only as a visual form but also as a sonic, digital, and performative phenomenon. The festival becomes a kaleidoscope of perspectives and multisensory experiences, celebrating overlaps and intersections that question contemporary reality and explore what we preserve, leave behind, and which new languages are possible.

Collage Festival 2025 is initiated by Bucharest Collage Collective, in partnership with Celula de Arta, and co-financed by the National Cultural Fund Administration (AFCN).