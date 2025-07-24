Collage art brilliantly mirrors today’s highly fragmented cultural landscape — a dazzling mix of styles, media, technologies, facts, and opinions, flowing in a continuous stream of inspiration and reinterpretation. Acknowledging collage’s powerful relevance to contemporary life, the artists of Bucharest Collage Collective and Celula de Artă announce the third edition of the Collage Festival, themed “The New 20’s” — a nod to the art form’s emergence a century ago, and a visual and conceptual reflection on the new decade we’ve entered.

Between July 22 and August 25, organizers are inviting artists interested in collage to submit works for the festival’s open call, while also preparing a rich lineup of events in the coming months: creative workshops, a community dinner, music sessions, and the festival itself, set to take place October 24–26.

A Growing Platform for Artistic Dialogue and Experimentation

Year after year, Collage Festival has grown steadily, engaging increasingly diverse audiences, fostering dialogue between emerging and established artists, and encouraging critical re-evaluation of today’s visual reality. The festival continues to reinforce collage as a relevant and multi-dimensional art practice.

This year, the 3-day event will feature:

A multimedia exhibition with works by 40 selected artists (via open call) and 20 invited guests

5 concerts , 2 theatre shows , 6 performances , 2 artist talks ,

3 installations, and 5 workshops on analog and digital collage

The sustainability of the project and its community will also be supported by an online platform featuring artist portfolios, interviews, and podcasts.

Open Call for Artists – Until August 25

Through the open call, 40 artists will be selected to showcase their works in the festival’s central exhibition, opening the event. Interested artists may submit up to three works via the form available on www.collagefestival.ro.

Participation is free, and submissions are open until August 25, 11:59 PM.

The jury includes artists Anca Coller, Daniel Loagar, Cristiana Bucureci, Andrei Stan, and Bogdan Negulescu.

Collage as a Lens on the New 20s

The 2025 edition of Collage Festival aims to explore the theme “The New 20’s” through a deeper and broader range of perspectives, presenting collage not only as a visual medium but also as a sonic, digital, and performative phenomenon.

Collage becomes more than an artistic technique — it evolves into a tool to interrogate contemporary reality, posing and answering questions like:

What do we keep? What do we leave behind? What new languages are possible — and how?

Collage Festival 2025 positions itself as a kaleidoscopic experience, a celebration of overlaps, juxtapositions, and creative intersections.

Collage Festival 2025 is a project initiated by Bucharest Collage Collective in partnership with Celula de Artă, co-financed by the Administration of the National Cultural Fund (AFCN).

The Bucharest Collage Collective is part of a global movement highlighting the power of collage art and supporting artists dedicated to this expressive medium. Its members — Ada Moisa, Andrei Stan, Cristiana Bucureci, Daniel Loagar, and Ruxandra Niculae — bring collage closer to the public through exhibitions, workshops, and festivals, advocating for its importance in today’s artistic landscape.