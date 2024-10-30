Artown Festival: Ploiești, an Urban Art Lab

From October 4th to 20th, 2024, Ploiești became the epicenter of creativity and artistic expression. The third edition of the Artown Festival redefined public space and revitalized the UZUC factory, bringing together over 50 artists from 10 countries to celebrate urban art alongside the community. These visual stories transformed the local cultural landscape entirely.

This year, Artown Festival introduced 19 murals crafted by both renowned and emerging artists, each promoting the spirit of diversity and intercultural connection. A mural map is available here. From social themes to abstract and dreamlike creations, these works have turned the city’s streets into an open gallery, inviting passersby to rediscover the urban space.

In a unique space within the UZUC factory—now transformed into the Urban Zone of Unconventional Culture—the festival hosted Cristian Sisea’s Butaforie exhibition in the old fire station, and additional art installations complemented this innovative view of the city and its history. The activation of the repurposed industrial area has created a nucleus for contemporary art within UZUC’s three main spaces: the fire station, the large hall (housing an architectural pavilion in collaboration with artist Alessandro Rocchi), and the main hall, which served as the core venue for 60 events.

This unconventional location, now a city landmark, remains open for public exploration, whether through attending events or discovering new artworks, such as the sculpture by artist Ciprian Tauciuc—a totem that has become the festival’s symbolic guardian for this edition.

Additionally, the festival hosted an artistic marathon of over 60 events, including workshops, film screenings, theater performances, unique performances, poetry evenings, street art interventions, and concerts. Artown Festival highlighted street art interventions, offering Ploiești’s residents a series of creative surprises. Strategically placed in various urban zones, these interventions enable locals to form a deeper connection with their everyday environment, unveiling new perspectives on the city and drawing attention to often overlooked details. This initiative encourages us to pay closer attention to public spaces, inspiring Ploieștenians to reclaim and rediscover their city. Each artwork serves as an invitation for passersby to appreciate the urban landscape, see art as an integral part of daily life, and feel that the city truly belongs to them.

Every event contributed to crafting an interactive artistic universe, transforming the city into a cultural crossroads for its residents and the many visitors who attended the festival. Artown Festival reaffirmed the role of art in building community and revitalizing public spaces, aiming to make the city a place of cultural exchange and shared experiences.

Artown is a festival dedicated to urban art, born from the desire to reimagine cities and industrial spaces. Each year, the festival transforms an unconventional location in Ploiești into a convergence point for art, music, and community.

The event is part of the Ploiești #LetsPLAY Romanian Youth Capital 2024 program, with support from the Municipality of Ploiești.

Romania Journal was among the festival’s media partners.