Coldplay, for the first time in Romania in 2024

Coldplay, one of the most famous rock bands, announced that in 2024 it will support a tour in Europe. Romania is among the countries where the British band will perform.

Coldplay have announced a European tour in 2024 and the countries where they will perform. Romania is among them. The announcement was made during the Humankind concert in Amsterdam, via a video. Next year the British rockers will reach Greece, Romania, Hungary, France, Italy, Germany, Finland, Austria and Ireland.

“New Coldplay dates for Europe 2024 in Greece, Romania, Hungary, France, Italy, Germany, Finland, Austria and Ireland were teased during Humankind in Amsterdam.

An announcement with the dates can be expected after the Amsterdam shows are complete 🥳🥳🥳🥳

Let us know which European country catches your eye from this list!”, reads an Instagram post oft he band.

It remains to be seen when and where in Romania the Coldplay concert will take place.

The band Coldplay consists of Chris Martin (vocals), Jon Buckland (guitar), Guy Berryman (bass) and Will Champion (drums). Coldplay is one of the most famous bands in the world and one of the most successful rock bands of the last millennium with over 50 million albums sold.