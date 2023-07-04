Daily schedule for ARTmania 2023 Festival, Sibiu

This year’s edition of ARTmania Festival is luring music lovers by putting on stage brave, legendary bands that have written or are still writing musical history. The event will take place between July 28 and July 30, in Piata Mare in Sibiu, Romania.

“Look at the day-by-day program of the festival, even if only to decide that you can’t miss absolutely anything and will spend all days in the center of Sibiu, from concert to concert”, according to the organizers.

Friday, July 28

Asemic

W3 4R3 NUM83R5

Samael

Pain of Salvation

Emperor

Saturday, July 29

Koikoi

Vultures Industries

TesseracT

Porcupine Tree

Sunday, July 30

Roadkillsoda

Port Noir

Haken

Sirenia

Wardruna

The spectators can buy tickets for the day they want to go by clicking https://www.artmaniafestival.ro/ro/program-pe-zile/

Over the years, the festival has seen a number of major artists and bands take to the stage, from Steven Wilson, Peter Hammill, Serj Tankian and Devin Townsend to Die Toten Hosen, Nightwish, Within Temptation, HIM, Tarja Turunen, The Gathering, The Sisters of Mercy, Anathema, Apocalyptica, Riverside, Lacuna Coil, Helloween, Lacrimosa, Poets of the Fall or Deine Lakaien, among many others.