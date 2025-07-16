List of Artists Joining the Anniversary Edition Untold X

The magical universe of music opens once again in Cluj-Napoca for the most spectacular edition of UNTOLD yet. The anniversary edition, UNTOLD X, celebrating 10 years of memories, emotions, and legendary moments, will take place from August 7–10 and promises to deliver a memorable experience each day of the four-day festival.

UNTOLD X MAINSTAGE CELEBRATES 10 YEARS WITH A VISUAL CONCEPT INSPIRED BY ITS MAGICAL UNIVERSE

Every summer in Cluj-Napoca, hundreds of thousands of fans gather to write a new chapter in the story of one of the world’s most beautiful festival experiences. A vast realm of joy, stretching over 235,000 square meters, invites you to celebrate life like never before.

The UNTOLD X mainstage is designed as a temple of magic, a spectacular visual creation honoring the festival’s ten-year journey. At the heart of this universe is The Magician — the narrative voice guiding every UNTOLD edition, returning now symbolically as the spirit of continuity.

The stage combines fantasy elements with visual symbols that have marked UNTOLD’s history, bringing together key characters from past editions. This visual and emotional reconnection celebrates the festival’s core values: imagination, freedom, community, and transformation.

At the heart of the temple lies the symbol X – more than just a mark of an anniversary, it’s a signature of UNTOLD’s identity, connecting past and future, story and reality.

X is a reflection of the fans who make this world possible.

Each day of UNTOLD X promises a unique journey: from the thrill of live shows by top global artists to the euphoria of sets from the world’s best DJs.

The biggest names in global music will turn Cluj Arena into a true music paradise. With an explosive mix of genres, the mainstage lineup includes:

Post Malone, Metro Boomin, Becky Hill, Anyma, Martin Garrix, Armin van Buuren, Alok, FISHER, Alan Walker, Tiësto, Don Diablo, Tujamo, Hugel, WizTheMc, Steve Angello, Vini Vici, Topic, Sam Garrett, and Romania’s top artists: INNA, Delia, Irina Rimes, VAMA, Altar.

The Galaxy Stage, UNTOLD’s techno haven, is ready to host the biggest names in the underground scene:

Dom Dolla, Black Coffee, ARTBAT, Adriatique, Marco Carola, Green Velvet, Toto Chiavetta b2b ZAMNA Soundsystem, Sara Bluma, A:RPIA:R, Cezar, Mahony, Nusha, Arapu b2b Priku, Persic, Nu Zau b2b Sepp, Poltom, Marwan Dua, SIT, Paso Doble, Vizan, Mihnea Rog, Akos, Chapter 47.

From trap, hip-hop, drum’n’bass, and dubstep to experimental sounds, the Alchemy Stage brings together top national and international names:

Alduts Sherdley, Albert NBN, Alex Super Beats, Azteca, Bitză, Candyboii, Cojo, Dan Gerosu, Deliric x Silent Strike x Muse Orchestra, Dub FX feat. Woodnote, Grasu XXL, HvnDs, IAN, IDK, Killa Fonic, Macanache, M.G.L., Marko Glass & Bvcovia, Noua Unspe, Oscar, Paraziții, Petre Ștefan, Puya, Rava, Rusko, Șatra B.E.N.Z. (Anniversary), Spike, Tussin, Tzu, Vescan, Vlad Dobrescu, Wilkinson.

Fans of deep house, tech house, and chill house will be enchanted by the DayDreaming Stage, featuring magical sets by:

Akos, Andi Moisescu, Anthony Middleton (Audiofly), Antonia, Armen Miran, Beard2Beard, Ben Böhmer (Live), Bob Moses (Club Set), Caleesi & Kreis, Daox, Day Dreamers (Marwan Dua, Dub FX, Woodnote), Denes Toth, Dymos & Shizzo, Hraach Live, Jaheyo, Jan Blomqvist, Julian M, Julian Prince, Mano Le Tough, Marwan Dua, Marten Lou, Pachanga Boys, Parra for Cuva, Paax, Rampue Live, Röyksopp (DJ Set), Sébastien Léger, Share, Shimza, Vite.

UNTOLD 2025 takes place between August 7–10 in Cluj-Napoca.