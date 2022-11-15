Lord of the Dance back in Bucharest next year, with the anniversary tour “25 Years of Standing Ovations”!

LORD OF THE DANCE returns to Bucharest, on the Sala Palatului’s stage on May 20, 2023 with the anniversary show “25 years of standing ovations”.

With millions of fans around the world, Michael Flatley is regarded worldwide as a dance genius due to his extraordinary performances throughout his career, as well as his legendary appearance at Eurovision in 1994 with Riverdance, the dance Irish so popular, internationally.

In the 25 years since the first show, Michael Flatley and Lord of The Dance have become synonymous in the eyes of the public as well as real brands. The vibrant and energetic show, with its story told through dance, fantastic choreography and special music, has wowed audiences around the world.

The production won countless awards and broke records around the world. Since its premiere, more than 60 million people in more than 50 countries have admired the Irish dance show presented by 40 of the best dancers, becoming one of the most successful dance productions in the world.

The new anniversary show combines tradition and contemporary trends at the same time, preserving the radiant charm of Irish dance. New choreographies and costumes and the latest technologies for visual effects make this new show an unmissable show, directed by Michael Flatley and accompanied by the compositions of Gerard Fahy.

Tickets for the May 20, 2023 gig can be purchased in the iaBilet.ro network, with prices starting from RON 99 to RON 469 (VIP category). The tickets in the first four categories benefit of discounts of 10% to 20% till December 31.