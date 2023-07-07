Over 65,000 attended first day at Neversea 2023

More than 65,000 fans from Romania and abroad arrived at the shores of the Black Sea on the first day of the anniversary edition of the Neversea festival. The biggest festival organized on a beach in Europe has turned into the center of seaside fun for people from Romania and abroad.

Lil Uzi Vert, for the first time at Neversea

One of the expected international artists of the festival was American rapper Lil Uzi Vert, for the first time at Neversea. With a live show in which he included the most famous songs from his discography, “XO Tour Lif3”, the song with a record number of hits on Soptify, over 1.9 billion listens, “Suicide Doors” or “20 Min” , but also tracks from the newest album, “Pink Tape”, released last week.

In its new record, Lil Uzi Vert combines elements of rap and rock. Lil Uzi Vert was impressed by Neversea festival fans who gave him an unexpected gift: a drawing with the artwork of the new material.

“Romania, you are incredible!“, Lil Uzi Vert thanked the tens of thousands of fans who asked for an “Encore”, which they surely got it.

Inna took the stage with the world’s #4 DJ, Alok

Alok, the DJ ranked 4th in the Top 100 DJ Mag ranking of the world’s greatest DJs, was one of the premieres offered by Neversea organizers for the anniversary edition. With a customized stage set-up, the Brazilian managed to captivate the audience with an energetic DJ Set. Being at the festival on the shore of the Black Sea for the first time, Alok prepared a surprise for the festival fans, he invited INNA on stage, with whom he released the hit “It Don’t Matter”. It was an excellent moment received by the fans, INNA carried the national flag and sang with them. “Neversea you are wonderful, Romania, I love you!”, these were the words with which Alok ended his set on the mainstage.

Australian Timmy Trumpet has taken festival fun to the next level

With a combination of classical music and Big Room EDM, Trumpet premiered their newest single “Eternity” at Neversea. Timmy Trumpet declared himself in love with the audience in Romania, which is a special one, with a beautiful energy, which appreciates every moment of the festival. Alongside the DJ, who is ranked 8th in DJ Mag’s Top 100, on the main stage of the Neversea festival was his wife, Anett, and Cosmin, a fan of the Australian, whom Trumpet said was “his brother from Romania”.

Headliners on the first day of the Neversea festival, INNA and Grasu XXL did 10 shows. Every song sung by some of the most loved artists in Romania was doubled by the voices of thousands of fans on the mainstage. Minelli, Regard, Partydul Kiss FM, Rareș, Adi Istrate and Erika Isac completed the line-up on the Neversea mainstage.

Tonight, Arias will open the mainstage of the festival, followed by Ștefania, Spike (Live), Lil Pump, Claptone, MORTEN, Tujamo, and the sunrise will be caught on the mainstage with Steve Aoki and a moment awaited by fans, “Cake Me !”.

Fans can enter the festival starting 4 p.m. Details at neversea.com and in the new Neversea Festival mobile app.