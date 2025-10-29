Sibiu Jazz Festival 2025: A Global Jazz Journey, November 5–9

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

From November 5 to 9, jazz from all corners of the world converges in Sibiu. The 53rd edition of Sibiu Jazz Festival promises a distinctive sonic experience—a true jazz equator, born over 30,000 kilometers away.

On stage, influences from Indonesia, Cuba, Guinea, Spain, Italy, and Romania will intertwine, blending molecular, contemporary, and experimental jazz with modern accents and cosmopolitan vibes. The result? A journey into the future of jazz, where the freedom of improvisation meets the global energy of the present.

Special guests include Rolando Luna, one of the most inspired Cuban pianists of his generation, and Christine Salem, the unmistakable voice from Réunion, known as the “Queen of Maloya”—a deeply rooted musical style born from African heritage and the island spirit.

- Your advertising could be here -

Festival Highlights:

Wednesday, November 5 | Synagogue: Jazz for the Soul with Alexandru Pribeagu and Mădălina Petre—a meeting of words, music, and emotion. Free admission, limited seating.

Thursday, November 6 | Sala Oglinzilor (FDGR), 17:00: Robert Patai Trio (Robert Patai – vocals, Alex Borșan – piano, Vlady Săteanu – double bass) combines jazz, soul, and funk. Free admission, limited seating.

Thursday, November 6 | ASTRA Sibiu County Library – Sala Festivă, 19:00: Nimeni nu aplaudă (Nobody Applauds), a jazz-theatre experience by Andrei Slăvuțeanu, blending music and words in an intimate, reflective performance with Alexandru Pribeagu and Mădălina Petre.

Friday, November 7 | Sala Oglinzilor (FDGR), 17:00: Bluesette Duo (Romania) – Raluca Stoica (vocals, percussion) and Alex Tomaselli (vocals, guitar) present their refined and energetic jazz-blues fusion. Free admission, limited seating.

Friday, November 7 | ASTRA Sibiu County Library – Sala Festivă, 19:00: Lombok Ethno Fusion brings Indonesia to Romania for the first time, blending gamelan tradition with contemporary jazz improvisation.

Saturday, November 8 | Sibiu State Philharmonic – Sala Thalia, 19:00: Rolando Luna & Carlos Sarduy (Cuba) deliver a concert where Cuban piano virtuosity meets the brilliance of a solar, expressive trumpet—a journey from Havana to Paris.

Saturday, November 8 | 21:00: Christine Salem Renyon (Réunion/France) explores female creativity in music with her RENYON project, merging rock and improvisation while preserving the spiritual energy of Maloya.

Sunday, November 9 | Sibiu State Philharmonic – Sala Thalia, 19:00: EYOT (Serbia) presents an eclectic fusion of jazz, rock, punk, ambient, and classical influences, combining art-rock energy with Balkan jazz traditions.

Sunday, November 9 | 21:00: Kouyaté Legacy Band, led by Séfoudi Kouyaté (Guinea), blends West African musical heritage with contemporary jazz, reggae, funk, and afrobeat. A journey bridging ancestral Manding roots and modern jazz vitality.

Founded in 2021, Kouyaté Legacy Band continues the griot tradition, transforming the kora into a dialogue across continents and cultures, creating music that is energetic, explosive, and deeply rooted in global influences.

Tickets are available at https://sibiujazzfestival.iabilet.ro/