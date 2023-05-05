Susanna Rigacci, the voice that accompanied Ennio Morricone for 2 decades, to perform at Romanian Athenaeum

“Oscar music” at the Romanian Athenaeum in less than two weeks, on May 15, starting at 8:00 p.m.! The famous soundtracks of the great composer Ennio Morricone will resound in the wonderful hall of the Romanian Athenaeum for 90 minutes, under the baton of maestro Andrea Albertini and the “Le Muse” orchestra. Special Guest will be the soprano Susanna Rigacci, the voice that accompanied the great composer for two decades on his fascinating musical journey.

Tickets are available at iabilet.ro and eventim.ro, for the following prices:

• VIP – 629 lei;

• First category: 529 lei;

• Second category: 429 lei;

• Third category: 329 lei

Born in Stockholm, Sweden to a family of musicians, Susanna Rigacci began her musical and vocal studies at the Luigi Cherubini Conservatory in Florence. There she was a student of Renata Ongaro and graduated Magna Cum Laude. He continued his studies in Milan.

After winning a singing competition at Rieti, the soprano made her debut as Rosina in Rossini’s The Barber of Seville. She received a prize at the Maria Callas competition, which was broadcast on Italian television, and won first prize at the International Competition “Sängerförderungspreis”, Mozarteum in Salzburg. Since then, she began a prolific international career and performed in theaters of world-class opera both in Italy and abroad.

Since 2001, Susana Rigacci has been the solo voice of Ennio Morricone’s concerts in Italy and around the world (Arena di Verona, Teatro alla Scala, Accademia di Santa Cecilia, Florence, Bologna, Pesaro, Turin, Palermo, Taormina), during tours ​​from Europe (London: Royal Albert Hall, Barbican, Apollo Theatre; Athens: Odeon of Herodes Atticus; Moscow: Kremlin; Paris: Palais des Congrès; Munich: Münchner Rundfunkorchester and also in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Belfast , Bilbao, Santander, Lyon, Nantes, Nice, Toulouse, Lille, Luxembourg, Auxerre, Budapest, Prague, Bratislava, Warsaw, Vienna, Krakow, Hamburg, Frankfurt, Györ), tours in Asia (Tokyo, Beijing, Shanghai, Seoul, Taiwan), tours in North and South America (New York, Rio De Janeiro, São Paulo, Mexico City, Santiago de Chile) and Australia (Perth, Adelaide).

ENNIO MORRICONE (10 November 1928 – 06 July 2020) is one of the most famous and influential film composers of all time. The versatile composer, orchestrator, conductor and trumpeter has died aged 91, having contributed music to more than 500 films and TV series. Orchestra “Le Muse”, led by maestro Andrea Albertini, presents a tribute to Ennio Morricone, the orchestra performing a fine selection of some of the most famous soundtracks of the great Italian composer.

The great Ennio Morricone composed many of the world’s most famous soundtracks. His filmography includes over 70 award-winning films, all Sergio Leone’s films from “A Fistful of Dollars”, Giuseppe Tornatore’s films from “Cinema Paradiso”, but also films such as: “The Battle of Algiers”, “Animal Trilogy” , “1900”, “Exorcist II”, “Days of Heaven”, “La Cage aux Folles I, II, III”, “Le Professionnel”, “Once Upon a Time in America”, “The Mission”, “The Untouchables “, “Mission to Mars”, “Bugsy”, “Disclosure”, “In the Line of Fire”, “Bulworth”, “Ripley’s Game” and “The Hateful Eight”.

His part for The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966) is considered one of the most recognizable and influential soundtracks in history. She was included in the Hall of Fame.