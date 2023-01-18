The 1975 band returns to Bucharest this summer

The British band The 1975 returns to Bucharest on June 26, 2023 at Arenele Romane/ Romanian Arenas. The first 200 tickets in each category have earlybird prices. The band with its charismatic soloist Matthew Healy returns to Romania after appearing at the Summer Well festival in 2019 when they headlined the event.

The 1975 come from England, more precisely from Wilmslow, Cheshire, near Manchester. The members of the band met in high school and started singing since 2002.

The first album came only in 2013, but it reached the first position in UK Albums and the 28th place in the Billboard 200, bringing them 3 Platinum Discs and 3 Gold Discs.

Since then, they have released four more studio materials, each of them reaching the charts all over the world and bringing the band other Platinum or Gold Records.

The 1975 approach a pop rock but with influences from a varied range of genres such as indie, funk, electro or synth, the band’s soloist, Matt Healy, repeatedly declaring that Afro-American music has overwhelmingly influenced the band’s musical direction.

Ticket prices:

– Premium (with sear) – 229 lei in earlybird, 249 lei in presale and 280 at the entrance;

– Field (without seat, in front of the stage) – 189 lei in earlybird, 209 in presale and 240 at the entrance;

– General Acces ( with seat) – 129 lei in earlybird, 149 lei in presale and 180 at the entrance.

The earlybird period is limited to the first 200 tickets in each category.Commissions specific to the ticketing platform are added to the price of all tickets ordered in earlybird and presale.

Children under 7 years of age have free access only in the Ground area (not on seats) and accompanied by an adult with a valid ticket. We recommend fans who come with children under 10 to protect their ears with special headphones. At the concert, the volume will be loud and it can affect children’s hearing.

The organizers will organize enough points of sale of drinks to avoid queues, the Roman Arenas being a suitable location for gender events. However, we recommend that you come to the concert in time and not right before the concert. It is normal that at peak hours, right before the band enters the stage when the maximum capacity of the location is reached, the bars get crowded. The organizers will provide a detailed program a few weeks before the concert. Access with umbrellas is prohibited.

Tickets can be found in electronic format here and in Flanco, Muzica, IQ BOX stores and on Selfpay terminals. Online, you can pay with your card, Paypal, Sodexo and Edenred cultural voucher cards, on your Vodafone or Orange invoice or cash on delivery via Fan Courier anywhere in the country.