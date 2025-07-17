Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Ukrainian MusicLab, the hybrid music training and networking program designed to support Ukrainian artists in developing international careers, returns in 2025 with its second edition. The initiative is led by Europavox, in partnership with the French Institute in Romania, with the support of Control Club and Music Export Ukraine.

Amid the ongoing challenges caused by war, many Ukrainian artists have been forced to pause their work or relocate abroad. Ukrainian MusicLab offers them a renewed opportunity for artistic growth, career development, and international recognition.

What Does Ukrainian MusicLab Offer?

The 2025 edition will feature a rich combination of online and in-person workshops, designed to equip participants with practical tools and knowledge for succeeding in the European music industry:

Industry-led workshops (online and on-site in Bucharest)

Pitch sessions with music journalists and media professionals

Content creation support

A live showcase in Bucharest attended by European industry experts and local press

Career development tools and guidance to help artists create a sustainable international strategy

The highlight of the program will be a showcase event in Bucharest, during their last training sessions ( October 21–25, 2025), where selected artists will present their music live to international music professionals and the general audience.

A Platform for Cultural Identity and Artistic Growth

Julien Chiappone-Luccesi, Director of the French Institute in Romania, emphasized the broader mission of the program:

“Beyond supporting artistic creation, helping Ukrainian artists is an act of solidarity and a reaffirmation of core European values—freedom of expression, artistic mobility, and intercultural dialogue. We encourage artists to apply and hope this initiative will open new artistic and personal horizons, just as it did in the first edition.”

François Missonnier, Director of Europavox, also highlighted the urgency of supporting Ukrainian culture:

“Promoting Ukraine’s cultural identity and connecting its music with wider audiences is more important than ever. Ukrainian MusicLab offers a professional, collaborative space that empowers artists and connects them to the European music scene. The success of the first edition proved the need for such a program.”

Application Details

Application deadline : July 22, 2025, 15:00 CET

Apply online: https://www.europavox.com/events/ukrainian-musiclab-2025/

The application form will help organizers assess eligibility and process submissions for the August 2025 selection round. Selected artists will be announced in September 2025.

About Ukrainian MusicLab

Launched in 2024, Ukrainian MusicLab provides Ukrainian artists—whether based in Ukraine or elsewhere in Europe—with the opportunity to:

Expand their network in the European music scene

Gain insights into music marketing, management , and event organization

Learn content production techniques and explore revenue diversification

Participate in a supportive environment that nurtures creativity and professionalism

The first edition led to new booking opportunities, stronger career structures, and lasting industry connections for participating artists.