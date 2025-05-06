Unforgettable Festival—the most anticipated music event of the autumn—has just unveiled a spectacular double announcement: Nikos Vertis, the Greek music superstar, will perform for the first time ever in Romania as part of the festival, and 3-day passes are officially on sale at unforgettablefestival.com and iabilet.ro!

September 11–13, 2025, Constitution Square will transform into a grand cultural amphitheater where emotion and spectacle merge in a truly unforgettable fusion. And with the addition of Nikos Vertis, the festival’s line-up becomes even more impressive.

Nikos Vertis – First-Ever Festival Performance in Romania

With a career spanning over 20 years, Nikos Vertis is one of the most beloved and influential voices in modern Greek music. He is a symbol of passion, romance, and authentic Greek style, with millions of fans worldwide and a record-breaking digital presence.

His hits like “An Eisai Ena Asteri,” “Thelo Na Me Nioseis,” and “S’Agapao” have garnered hundreds of millions of views and soundtracked generations. He is the first Greek artist to surpass 200 million YouTube views on a single video and owns Greece’s largest independent artist channel.

His performance at Unforgettable Festival 2025 will be his debut at a festival, promising a night of elegance, emotion, and an authentic Greek vibe.

A Stellar Line-Up – 3 Magical Days at Constitution Square

Unforgettable Festival 2025 aims to exceed all expectations. Running from September 11–13, each festival day will bring a distinct identity and musical universe.

Alongside Nikos Vertis, the current line-up features world-renowned artists such as:

Andrea Bocelli – returns to Bucharest after 8 years for a moving anniversary concert on September 12

José Carreras – opera legend live in Constitution Square

Gheorghe Zamfir – “the god of the pan flute,” presents Celebrating Zamfir

Katherine Jenkins – the UK’s most successful mezzo-soprano in a refined recital

Loreen – two-time Eurovision winner delivering a powerful, emotional performance

Arash – international hitmaker bringing explosive energy to the stage

Subcarpați Simfonic – a unique artistic manifesto blending Romanian folklore with live orchestration

Nikos Vertis – an unforgettable debut Romanian concert full of Greek soul

✨ And the surprises continue—with another wave of top artists to be announced soon!

3-Day Festival Passes – On Sale Now!

As of today, 3-day passes for Unforgettable Festival 2025 are officially available at unforgettablefestival.com and iabilet.ro. These passes grant full access to all three festival days—perfect for those who want to experience every performance, every emotion, and every legendary night.