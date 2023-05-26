Which day Imagine Dragons and Armin Van Buuren will take the stage at Untold 2023?

Every summer, in Cluj-Napoca, hundreds of thousands of fans write together a new chapter of the most beautiful festival experience. This year, the magical land of UNTOLD will open its doors from August 3-6, for the biggest national and international artists. The experience at Cluj-Arena will be a memorable one for each of the four days of the festival.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 3 UNTOLD fans will be treated to two names in the premiere for a festival in Romania: Ava Max and Bebe Rexha, together with Alok, KSHMR, Steve Aoki and Topic.

IMAGINE DRAGONS TAKE THE UNTOLD MAIN STAGE ON FRIDAY, AUGUST 4

FRIDAY 4 AUGUST will be another magical day for festival fans, with one of the most beautiful surprises from the creators of UNTOLD, alternative rock band Imagine Dragons. The mainstage line-up is completed by Alesso, Salvatore Ganacci and Tujamo.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 5 The world’s number 1 DJ, Martin Garrix, and one of the most innovative artists, Sweden’s Eric Prydz, are part of the stellar line-up of the 8th edition of the UNTOLD festival. The two are Saturday’s headliners, along with French Montana, Thievery Corporation, Zhu and WizTheMc.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 6, the last day of the journey through the UNTOLD universe, will give fans the thrill of the return to the festival mainstage of one of the most loved artists, Armin van Buuren. David Guetta, the DJ who has dominated dance culture in recent years, returns to the main stage of the UNTOLD festival. Ferg, Years & Years and Fedde le Grand, are the names that complete the line-up on Sunday.

Galaxy’s line up

August 3: Amber Bross, Amelie Lens, Ann Clue, Boris Brejcha, Kasia, Nusha, Sara Bluma.

August 4: Bedouin, CamelPhat, Mathame, Sublee

August 5: Charlie, Mihigh, Priku

August 6: Dixon, Mahoni, Marco Carolo, Persic, Sit, Vizan

The first stage of ticket sale is kicking off on Monday, May 29 at 12:00hrs , at the price of EUR 69 + Taxes.

The number of tickets is limited, registration is available as of May 25 at https://untold.com/register.