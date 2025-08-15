Constantin Flondor’s ‘Garden Empire’ at King’s House, Viscri

Constantin Flondor – Garden Empire

The King Charles III House, Viscri

August 16 – November 2, 2025

Opening: Saturday, August 16, 6:30 p.m.

From August 16 to November 2, 2025, The King Charles III House in Viscri will host an exhibition dedicated to Constantin Flondor, one of the most important representatives of contemporary Romanian art. With a career spanning over six decades, Flondor has been a defining figure in Romania’s artistic movements, associated with renowned groups such as 111, Sigma, and Prolog.

This initiative is part of the SIT 2025 – Sessions in Transylvania platform, a project fostering dialogue between rural heritage and contemporary art expressions through artistic interventions in the villages of Alma Vii and Viscri.

The event is organized in partnership with Jecza Gallery (Timișoara), a gallery that supports and promotes excellence in contemporary art from Central and Eastern Europe; The King’s House, a space dedicated to sustainability and living culture, inaugurated in 2006 under the patronage of King Charles III; and the Mihai Eminescu Trust Foundation, a non-profit organization that for over two decades has contributed to the regeneration of Transylvanian communities through conservation, craftsmanship, and responsible tourism projects.

“Garden Empire” reflects the artist’s concern with observing and interpreting nature through the lens of geometry and symbolism. His works are characterized by dynamic structures, intense, vibrant colors, and the transmission of natural energies through a complex visual language. Flondor employs a variety of techniques—from painting and drawing to mixed media and experimental film—to explore themes such as the movement and rhythm of nature.

Through his works, the artist offers a new perspective on the natural world, with its focal point found in the movement of leaves and the way light shapes plant forms. His artistic approach synthesizes conceptual thinking with deep spirituality, expressed in a rigorous and innovative visual language.

The event is curated by Cosmin Florea and Irina Motroc.

Constantin Flondor has profoundly influenced both the Romanian and international art scenes, with works exhibited in significant solo and group shows. Recently, he has exhibited at the National Museum of Art of Romania and Jecza Gallery in Timișoara. His works are held in public collections such as the National Museum of Art of Romania, the Timișoara Art Museum, Kunstmuseum Bochum, and in numerous private collections in Romania, Germany, France, the USA, and Switzerland.

Selected recent solo exhibitions:

The Order of the Gaze, National Museum of Art of Romania, Bucharest (2016)

Studio Journal, Jecza Gallery, Timișoara (2022)

The Apostolate of the Gaze, MNAC Bucharest (2023)

Selected international exhibitions:

Venice Biennale (2022, Romanian Pavilion – group), Prague Quadrennial, Kunsthalle Nürnberg, Ludwig Gallery – Aachen, Haus der Kunst – Munich.

His works are included in major collections, including the National Museum of Art of Romania, the Timișoara Art Museum, Kunstmuseum Bochum, and numerous private collections in Romania, Germany, France, the USA, and Switzerland.

SIT 2025 – Sessions in Transylvania is an independent initiative that presents contemporary artistic interventions in two emblematic spaces in Transylvanian villages—Alma Vii and Viscri—fostering a vibrant dialogue between heritage, community, and contemporary art. The project is coordinated by Cosmin Florea (set designer and ceramic artist), Irina Motroc (visual artist), and Tavi Angheluș (visual artist). Previous editions of the project have been dedicated to artists Ștefan Câlția (2023), Sorin and Adrian Ilfoveanu (2024), and Peter Jecza (2025).