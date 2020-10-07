‘Corpus Christi’ film to be released in Romania despite cinema closure

One of the most important European films of the year, Corpus Christi, will be released in Romania despite of the authorities’ recent move to shut down cinema halls in Bucharest.

“The decision to close cinema halls in Bucharest has come up as a severe blow to the film distributors and movie lovers. The decision has been taken without any argument certifying that Covid cases had been reported in these venues and without consulting the operators in the sector. The measure has been taken out of the blue, with no support measures in store for those directly affected. Cinemas and theaters are spaces where social distancing, wearing facemasks and disinfection rules can be easily observed and checked, which is why no outbreak has been tracked down here. However, we decided to launch the movie in the cities where it is possible”, the Bad Unicorn, the film’s distributors announced.

Based on real events, nominated for Oscar, winner of 10 prizes at Polish Film Awards and boasting 2 million spectators in Poland, Corpus Christi is telling a fascinating story about a young man who wants to become a priest despite his criminal record, and who is taking over a parish accidentally.

Corpus Christi is to hit over 20 cinema theatres in 20 cities from Romania as of October 9. The list of cities and cinema halls is available here.

Trailer: https://youtu.be/tVAUuN4btLo.