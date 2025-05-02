Cosmin Lupu Unveils “Everest – After Dark” Electronic Remix
A month after the release of his first instrumental album, “Everest”, guitarist and composer Cosmin Lupu returns with a brave and unexpected sonic extension: “Everest – After Dark”, a collection of 7 remixes oriented towards different styles of electronic music. Accompanied by an after movie of the launch concert (signed by Andrei Ionuț aka “Dhope” and Andreea Stanciu), this new material represents an artistic reflection and an opening towards other sonic horizons.
“I am happy to be able to expand the perspective of my music in other directions. Together with Sebastian Drăgulescu, I conceived this material with the aim of exploring the ways in which the electric guitar can become an organic ingredient in musical landscapes where, traditionally, it is not found. I hope that this version of the album will arouse curiosity and delight as many listeners as possible,” said Cosmin Lupu.
“Everest – After Dark” is produced together with Sebastian Drăgulescu, with the support of Andy Dragomir and Dan Niculescu (production, mixing, mastering), and the visual identity bears the signature of Dhope. The material is already available on the main streaming platforms:
