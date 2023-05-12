Zagreb Design Week brings the first exhibition of Croatian design to Romania. Created exclusively for Romanian Design Week, Croatian Design X is an overview of the best contemporary Croatian design. In the last decade, Croatian design has developed more than ever. Furniture companies offer the best quality wood, while designers create award-winning furniture. Numerous auto projects initiated have turned into start-up brands of fashion, jewelry, lighting, home accessories, toys, etc.

As the exhibition takes place at the Doro 16 concept store, the curatorial concept is to present products not yet available on the Romanian market. Twenty-one exhibitors are carefully selected to offer a fascinating glimpse into the vibrant and dynamic world of Croatian design. Each piece presents a unique creative process, reflecting the individual vision. The Zagreb Design Week festival is the biggest design event in Croatia.

MAY 12 – 28 | Exhibition

@Doro 16, Calea Dorobanți 16