DeSoi opens its second Bucharest location at Hotel Cișmigiu

DeSoi, the Bucharest brand that has redefined the brunch experience into a one-stop shop gastronomic concept, is expanding its presence in Capital with its second location. The new restaurant is inaugurated within the iconic Hotel Cișmigiu and marks an important step in consolidating a concept already appreciated by the local community.

“We want every visitor of Hotel Cișmigiu to feel they are getting more than just accommodation and that they benefit from a complete and authentic experience that combines comfort with the joy of time spent in a welcoming place”, said Mirela Cojocaru, General Manager of Hotel Cișmigiu. “DeSoi perfectly complements this vision through the quality of its products and the friendly atmosphere it brings. At the same time, this partnership gives us the opportunity to turn the space into a vibrant hub of the city, where tourists, locals and the business community can meet for corporate, cultural or gastronomic events”, added Mirela Cojocaru.

The design of the new DeSoi restaurant on the ground floor of Hotel Cișmigiu is signed by architect Alexandru Dabija, and the brunch and dinner menu will be created by Head Chef Mugur Rusnac, one of the chefs of Romania’s new creative wave, trained in two Michelin two-star restaurants in Ireland and Belgium.

Damian Morcovescu, DeSoi co-owner, stated: “DeSoi is more than a restaurant; it is a blend of delicatessen & wine shop whose kitchen has often been too small for the big ideas we have had until now. The new location at Hotel Cișmigiu will give the team the freedom to create at will, and we hope it will allow us to put our dishes center stage. We will keep here the elements that define DeSoi, the communal table, the wine ‘library’ in front of which we love to chat, and a selection of local deli products, but the focus will be on the brunch and dinner menu.”

DeSoi brings in the new space the concept that has won over Bucharest residents who crossed its threshold at the first location, at 8 Piața Sfântul Ștefan Street: a dining area with brunch every day, à la carte dinner, specialty coffee and pies made from family recipes. DeSoi also offers carefully selected products from small local producers and an impressive wine shop.

The new opening marks the revitalization of an emblematic space of Hotel Cișmigiu and brings a diversified gastronomic experience for guests and visitors. Through this partnership, Hotel Cișmigiu strengthens its role as a complete urban destination, where history and tradition blend with modern services and events that meet the needs of the local community and tourists.

About DeSoi

DeSoi was founded almost three years ago out of the shared passion for gastronomy of the three owners, Bogdan Ivan, Damian Morcovescu, and Cristian Ivana, childhood friends. At DeSoi they created a place where they wanted to find everything they love: a comforting brunch, a surprising dinner with seasonal ingredients, an evening dedicated to tartare and wines carefully selected. They started from scratch and sought to build relationships with local and international producers. They searched, discovered, tested, and selected the best products, and now they are ready for the next step: a second location, larger, more central, yet just as welcoming, at 38 Regina Elisabeta Boulevard, Sector 5.Despre Hotel Cișmigiu

Hotel Cișmigiu, in Hercesa’s portfolio since 2004, includes 60 apartments, five conference rooms with capacities ranging from 30 to 70 people, and an amphitheater. It also serves as a cultural hub, hosting a Humanitas bookstore and the Cervantes Institute.

Cismigiu Hotel – historical landmarks

1912 – Engineer Nicolae Pissiota begins the construction of the Palace Hotel, being the author of the resistance project, while his cousin, arch. Arghir Culina, was in charge of the design and organization of the hotel.

1913 – Palace Hotel, with 200 rooms, is inaugurated.

1941 – The famous Gambrinus Brewery opens on the ground floor of the Palace Hotel.

1948 – The hotel is nationalized and renamed “6 Martie”.

1965 – The building receives the Cișmigiu Hotel name.

1985 – The hotel is closed due to degradation.

1990 – The building becomes the dormitory of the students of the Academy of Theater and Film.

1995 – Hotel Cișmigiu is closed again due to significant degradation.

2004 – Hercesa acquires Hotel Cișmigiu.

2012 – Cismigiu Hotel is reopened and returned to the tourist and cultural circuit, following an investment of 15 million euros.