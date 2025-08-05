Starting on 4 September and running through until December, Boulevard 73 restaurant at Corinthia Grand Hotel du Boulevard Bucharest will host a Michelin chef series of culinary events specially curated for the most refined tastes. For the first time in Romania, gourmet cuisine enthusiasts will have an opportunity to enjoy dishes created by four internationally acclaimed chefs, all awarded Michelin stars for their culinary artistry. Each event will take place on the first week of each month (September – December). The chefs include Executive Chef of Boulevard 73, Pedro Mendes, and David Martin (Belgium), Octávio Freitas (Portugal), Louis Anjos (Portugal), and Rodrigo Castelo (Portugal) to join him in this extraordinary culinary journey.

„The culinary world brought us together, and the friendships that formed have lasted through the years. My admiration for the work of these chefs and friends inspired me to invite them to share their mastery with our team and guests at my new home at Corinthia Bucharest – Boulevard 73. These dinners will be full of joy and creativity, and I’m sure we’ll have a fantastic time cooking together to bring excellence and camaraderie to our guests. I can’t wait to welcome them!”, Pedro Mendes, Executive Chef, Corinthia Grand Hotel du Boulevard Bucharest.

A cosmopolitan menu in a setting of noble elegance

The culinary event series will take place at Boulevard 73, within the elegant Corinthia Grand Hotel du Boulevard Bucharest. The magnificent Art Nouveau ballroom, where guests will be welcomed, has been a prestigious venue for lavish events and a favourite gathering place for locals and the international elite. Its former splendor still shines through rich architectural details, carefully restored decor, and custom-designed pieces created by renowned designers exclusively for this space.

A culinary spectacle orchestrated by four Michelin-Starred Chefs

Boulevard 73 Michelin Nights is a series of exclusive dinners where culinary artistry takes center stage. Each evening will feature a one-night-only tasting menu, collaboratively crafted to celebrate ingenious creativity, rare techniques, and the harmony of two outstanding culinary visions. Every dinner is a unique experience, shaped by seasonal ingredients, inspired by each chef’s heritage, and elevated to an art form through innovation. No two evenings will be the same.

The series debuts on 4th September with Chef David Martin, followed by Chef Octávio Freitas on 14th October, Chef Louis Anjos on 27th November, and culminating on 4th December with Chef Rodrigo Castelo. Together, these internationally acclaimed chefs bring their Michelin-starred mastery to Boulevard 73.

David Martin

With two Michelin stars at La Paix in Brussels and one at Le Roannay in Francorchamps, David Martin is celebrated for his bold, instinctive approach to cuisine. His culinary style blends classical French foundations with Japanese precision, creating dishes of striking intensity and refinement. Named Chef of the Year by the Gault Millau guide, Martin is renowned for pushing boundaries while staying true to his distinctive, free-spirited vision.

Octávio Freitas

A Michelin-starred chef from Madeira, Octávio Freitas is acclaimed for championing his island’s culinary traditions and ingredients. Known for transforming the flavours of his native land into contemporary haute cuisine, his work has placed Madeira firmly on the gastronomic map. His innovative yet deeply rooted cooking style reflects his passion for local heritage and sustainable gastronomy.

Louis Anjos

Executive Chef of AL SUD Restaurant at Palmares Ocean Living & Golf, Louis Anjos earned a Michelin star within just six months of opening. With accolades including Chef of the Year and two Suns in the Repsol Iberian Guide, Anjos is celebrated for his inventive interpretations of Portuguese cuisine, drawing inspiration from traditional recipes and elevating them with modern techniques.

Rodrigo Castelo

Holder of a Michelin Star and Green Star, Rodrigo Castelo is recognised as a leading figure in Portuguese gastronomy. His work spotlights the flavours of Ribatejo, focusing on sustainable sourcing and innovative use of local ingredients. With awards including Chef of the Year and the Repsol Guide’s Sustainable Sun, Castelo has become synonymous with authenticity, creativity, and environmental responsibility in contemporary cuisine.